中英對照讀新聞》’Coco’ Chanel’s influential fashion on show at London exhibit倫敦特展秀出「可可」香奈兒的時尚影響力

位於倫敦維多利亞與艾伯特博物館的香奈兒特展，陳列出其一系列時尚作品。(AFP)

2023/09/17 05:30

◎林家宇

With displays ranging from tweed suits to an array of little black dresses, a new London exhibition looks at the work of one of fashion’s most famous names - French designer Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel.

從展示斜紋軟呢套裝到一整列的巧緻黑色連衣裙，一場位於倫敦的新展覽把目光放在時尚界最知名人物之一的作品上-法國設計師嘉柏麗．「可可」．香奈兒。

Opening at the V&A museum on Saturday, "Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto" is the first British exhibition dedicated to the designer’s creations and longstanding influence on fashion.

於維多利亞與艾伯特博物館開幕的「嘉柏麗．香奈兒 時尚宣言」，是首次在英國展現這位設計師的創作及對時尚歷久不衰的影響力。

"One of the key influences that Gabrielle Chanel has had on the way we dress today is a sense of adaptability and practicality," Connie Karol Burks, curator of the department for textiles and fashion since 1900 at the museum, told Reuters.

紡織與時尚部門館長康妮．卡羅爾．柏克斯表示，「嘉柏麗．香奈兒對我們今日穿著的其中一個關鍵影響，在於適應性和實用性的認知上。」

"She was constantly thinking about movement and being comfortable and being able to enjoy wearing your clothes."

「她不斷思考關於移動、舒適感和穿衣時的愉悅感等問題。」

新聞辭典

manifesto：名詞，宣言。例句：The Communist Manifesto is written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels.（共產黨宣言由卡爾．馬克思和弗里德里希．恩格斯撰寫）

practicality：名詞，實用性。例句：This product focus on practicality.（這個產品專注於實用性上）

