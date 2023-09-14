中英對照讀新聞》Georgia reminds digital driver’s license users to wear clothes for photos 喬治亞州提醒數位駕照用戶 拍照時務必穿衣服

喬治亞州政府提醒民眾，拍攝數位駕照和身分證的照片時務必穿衣服。（示意圖。歐新社檔案照）

2023/09/14 05:30

◎孫宇青

The Georgia Department of Driver Services issued an unusual reminder for residents taking advantage of the state’s new digital driver’s licenses and IDs: "Please take pictures with your clothes on."

喬治亞州監理部門針對使用該州最新數位駕照及身分證的居民，發布一則異乎尋常的通知：「請在拍照時穿上衣服。」

The department said in a Facebook post that residents are being asked to ensure they are "keeping things classy" when snapping selfies for their digital licenses and IDs, which allow Apple Wallet users to leave their physical copies in their wallet when passing through TSA checkpoints.

該部門在臉書文章中，要求居民在拍攝數位駕照和身分證的自拍照時務必「保持優雅」。數位駕照和身分證讓「蘋果錢包」用戶在通過美國運輸管理局安檢站時，可以不用把實體駕照和身分證從錢包拿出來。

"Attention, lovely people of the digital era," the post reads. "Please take pictures with your clothes on when submitting them for your Digital Driver’s License and IDs."

該文章寫道：「數位時代的可愛民眾請注意，麻煩穿上衣服自拍，再上傳成數位駕照和身分證。」

"Let’s raise our virtual glasses and toast to the future," DDS officials wrote. "Cheers to technology and keeping things classy!"（UPI）

監理部門官員寫道：「讓我們假裝舉杯敬未來，為科技乾杯，並保持優雅！」（合眾國際社）

新聞辭典

classy：形容詞，時髦的、漂亮的。例句：Tina bought a classy second-hand purse online.（蒂娜在網路上買了一只時髦的錢包。）

snap：動詞，拍攝快照。例句：Owen was chided for snapping photos of the idol.（歐文因為拍了這名偶像的快照而被斥責。）

