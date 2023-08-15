中英對照讀新聞》Delayed passengers growl after a bear escapes from crate in cargo hold of an Iraqi plane in Dubai 一頭熊從杜拜一架伊拉克飛機貨艙的板條箱中逃出，導致延誤的乘客咆哮

一頭熊從杜拜一架伊拉克飛機貨艙的板條箱中逃出，導致行程受延誤的乘客咆哮。（取自網路）

2023/08/15 05:30

◎盧永山

Iraq’s prime minister has ordered an investigation into how a bear escaped from its crate in the cargo hold of an Iraqi aircraft as it was due to depart from Dubai airport, leaving passengers disgruntled over the delay and causing a stir on social media.

伊拉克總理下令對一架伊拉克飛機準備從杜拜機場起飛時，一頭熊從貨艙內的板條箱逃跑事件進行調查，此事導致乘客對飛機延誤感到不滿，並在社群媒體引發軒然大波。

Iraqi Airways said it wasn’t to blame for the bear’s escape and that the aircraft’s crew worked with authorities in the United Arab Emirates, which dispatched specialists to sedate the animal and remove it from the plane.

伊拉克航空公司表示，這頭熊的逃跑不應怪罪該公司，機組人員與阿拉伯聯合大公國當局合作，後者派出專家對這頭動物施打鎮靜劑，並將牠從飛機上移走。

A video clip circulating on social media showed the plane’s captain apologizing to passengers for Friday’s takeoff delay because of the bear’s escape from its crate in the cargo hold.

社群媒體流傳的一段影片顯示，機長因熊從貨艙的板條箱中逃出來而導致週五的起飛延誤，向乘客道歉。

Iraqi Airways said Saturday that procedures to transport the bear were carried out in accordance with the law and with procedures and standards approved by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

伊拉克航空公司週六表示，運送這頭熊的程序是依照法律，以及國際航空運輸協會（IATA）批准的程序和標準進行的。

新聞辭典

cause a stir：動詞片語，引起轟動、造成軒然大波。例句：Her striking appearance immediately caused a stir at the exhibition.（她引人注目的外表立刻在展覽會上引起轟動。）

sedate：形容詞，平靜的、不慌不忙的；動詞，服用鎮靜劑。例句：Her London life was sedate, almost mundane.（她在倫敦的生活很平靜，近乎平淡無奇。）

