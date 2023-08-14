Picking your nose raises your risk of catching COVID, study suggests研究：挖鼻孔會增加感染COVID風險

研究顯示，挖鼻孔會增加感染武漢肺炎風險。示意圖。（取自Unsplash）

2023/08/14 05:30

It is already a disgusting habit. But now scientists say picking your nose could raise your risk of catching Covid too.

這已經是一個噁心的習慣了。但現在科學家表示，挖鼻恐也會增加感染「冠狀病毒病」（即武漢肺炎）風險。

請繼續往下閱讀...

A study of healthcare workers in the Netherlands found nose pickers were nearly three times more likely to catch the virus than those who avoided the habit.

一項針對荷蘭醫護人員的研究發現，挖鼻孔者感染病毒的可能性，幾乎是那些避免這種習慣的人的3倍。

Of all participants, those who picked their nose daily or weekly were most likely to get an infection.

在所有參與者中，那些每天或每週挖鼻孔的人最有可能感染。

One in five nose pickers tested positive for the virus during the seven-month study overall, they said, compared to less than one in 20 among those who did not.

他們說，在為期7個月的研究中，5分之1的挖鼻孔者的病毒檢測呈陽性，而在那些沒有檢測出陽性的人中，這一比例不到20分之1。

Researchers suggested nose picking puts someone at higher risk of infection because it ’facilitates’ the transfer of the virus from hands to the nasal canal.

研究人員表示，挖鼻孔會使人面臨更高的感染風險，因為這會「促進」病毒從手轉移到鼻腔。

Covid spreads mainly via droplets expelled when someone coughs or sneezes. These are breathed in by others sparking an infection in the upper respiratory tract — including the nose — and causing illness. (AP)

「冠狀病毒病」主要透過咳嗽或打噴嚏時排出的飛沫傳播。這些物質被其他人吸入，引發包括鼻子在內的上呼吸道感染，並導致疾病。

（美聯社）

新聞辭典

Covid：為「Coronavirus disease」（冠狀病毒病）縮寫。武漢肺炎被世衛正名為「Covid-19」（2019冠狀病毒病），並非中國自稱的「新冠肺炎」。

facilitate：動詞，讓…順利進行、促進。例句：Friendly contacts between different peoples facilitate the cultural and economic interchange.（各國人民的友好接觸促進文化和經濟交流。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法