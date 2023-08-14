為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

Picking your nose raises your risk of catching COVID, study suggests研究：挖鼻孔會增加感染COVID風險

研究顯示，挖鼻孔會增加感染武漢肺炎風險。示意圖。（取自Unsplash）

研究顯示，挖鼻孔會增加感染武漢肺炎風險。示意圖。（取自Unsplash）

2023/08/14 05:30

It is already a disgusting habit. But now scientists say picking your nose could raise your risk of catching Covid too.

這已經是一個噁心的習慣了。但現在科學家表示，挖鼻恐也會增加感染「冠狀病毒病」（即武漢肺炎）風險。

A study of healthcare workers in the Netherlands found nose pickers were nearly three times more likely to catch the virus than those who avoided the habit.

一項針對荷蘭醫護人員的研究發現，挖鼻孔者感染病毒的可能性，幾乎是那些避免這種習慣的人的3倍。

Of all participants, those who picked their nose daily or weekly were most likely to get an infection.

在所有參與者中，那些每天或每週挖鼻孔的人最有可能感染。

One in five nose pickers tested positive for the virus during the seven-month study overall, they said, compared to less than one in 20 among those who did not.

他們說，在為期7個月的研究中，5分之1的挖鼻孔者的病毒檢測呈陽性，而在那些沒有檢測出陽性的人中，這一比例不到20分之1。

Researchers suggested nose picking puts someone at higher risk of infection because it ’facilitates’ the transfer of the virus from hands to the nasal canal.

研究人員表示，挖鼻孔會使人面臨更高的感染風險，因為這會「促進」病毒從手轉移到鼻腔。

Covid spreads mainly via droplets expelled when someone coughs or sneezes. These are breathed in by others sparking an infection in the upper respiratory tract — including the nose — and causing illness. (AP)

「冠狀病毒病」主要透過咳嗽或打噴嚏時排出的飛沫傳播。這些物質被其他人吸入，引發包括鼻子在內的上呼吸道感染，並導致疾病。

（美聯社）

新聞辭典

Covid：為「Coronavirus disease」（冠狀病毒病）縮寫。武漢肺炎被世衛正名為「Covid-19」（2019冠狀病毒病），並非中國自稱的「新冠肺炎」。

facilitate：動詞，讓…順利進行、促進。例句：Friendly contacts between different peoples facilitate the cultural and economic interchange.（各國人民的友好接觸促進文化和經濟交流。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

國際今日熱門
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播