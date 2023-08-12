中英對照讀新聞》Somalian sports minister apologizes after slow 100-meter runner goes viral at university games索馬利亞體育部長在百米跑者於大學運動會上慢吞吞爆紅網路後道歉

未受過短跑訓練的索馬利亞選手納斯拉．阿布卡．阿里參加成都世大運百米賽跑的畫面。（取自網路）

Somalia’s sports minister publicly apologized Wednesday and ordered that the chairwoman of the national track and field federation be suspended after a seemingly untrained female sprinter represented the African country at the World University Games in China and took more than 20 seconds to finish a 100-meter race.

索馬利亞體育部長週三公開道歉，並下令國家田徑聯合會主席停職，在一名看來未經訓練的女性短跑運動員代表這個非洲國家在中國參加「世界大學運動會」並用了逾20秒時間完成一場百米賽後。

Minister of Youth and Sports Mohamed Barre Mohamud said his ministry did not know how 20-year-old Nasra Abukar Ali was selected to compete in the women’s 100 at the student games in Chengdu on Tuesday.

青年和體育部長穆罕默德．巴雷．馬哈茂德說，該部不知道20歲的納斯拉．阿布卡．阿里是如何被選中參加週二在成都舉行的學生運動會女子百米賽。

The ministry separately released a statement directing the Somalia Olympic Committee to suspend national athletics federation chairwoman Khadija Aden Dahir amid allegations that Nasra Abukar was a relative of hers and was given the chance to compete at the games because of that.

該部另發布一份聲明，指示索馬利亞奧林匹克委員會暫停國家田徑聯合會主席卡蒂賈．亞丁．達希爾的職務，因為有人指控納斯拉．阿布卡是她的親戚，因此獲得這次參賽機會。

A video of the agonizingly slow run by Nasra Abukar was shared across social media and Mohamud said that the performance was embarrassing for Somalia.(AP)

納斯拉．阿布卡慢速跑時痛苦難耐的影片被分享到社群媒體，穆罕默德說，這種表現讓索馬利亞難堪。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

seemingly：副詞，指貌似、表面上地。例句：The restaurant closure is seemingly inevitable.（看樣子，這間餐廳關門大吉無可避免。）

agonizingly：副詞，指使人煩惱地、苦悶地、痛苦難忍地。例句：Agonizingly hard decisions must be made.（必須做出極其艱難的決定。）

