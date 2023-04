中英對照讀新聞》Giant meatball of extinct mammoth unveiled in The Netherlands 由滅絕的猛瑪象做成的巨大肉丸在荷蘭展出

由猛瑪象DNA培養出的肉製成的巨大肉丸。(路透)

2023/04/11 05:30

◎魏國金

A giant meatball made from flesh cultivated using the DNA of an extinct mammoth was unveiled at Nemo, a science museum in the Netherlands.

一顆用滅絕猛瑪象的去氧核糖核酸(DNA)培養出的肉製成的巨大肉丸,在荷蘭科學博物館「Nemo」展出。

The meatball was created by Australian cultured meat company Vow which said it wanted to get people talking about cultured meat, calling it a more sustainable alternative for real meat.

這顆肉丸是由澳洲人造肉公司Vow創造的,該公司說,希望讓人們談論人造肉,還說這是更永續的真肉替代品。

The meatball was made of sheep cells inserted with a singular mammoth gene called myoglobin. "When it comes to meat, myoglobin is responsible for the aroma, the colour and the taste", James Ryall, Vow’s Chief Scientific Officer explained.

該肉丸是將一個稱為「肌紅蛋白」的猛瑪象基因,注入羊細胞所製成。「講到肉,肌紅蛋白決定了氣味、顏色與口感,」Vow首席科學官詹姆士‧瑞爾解釋說。

The meatball, which has the aroma of crocodile meat, is currently not for consumption.

這個有鱷魚肉氣味的肉丸目前不提供消費。

新聞辭典

cultured meat:培植肉、人造肉。例句:Cultured meat is real meat grown directly from animal cells.(人造肉是直接從動物細胞長出的真肉。)

when it comes to sth:談到、論到....時。例句:The school has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to bullying.(當談到霸凌時,學校採取零容忍政策。)

