中英對照讀新聞》Giant meatball of extinct mammoth unveiled in The Netherlands 由滅絕的猛瑪象做成的巨大肉丸在荷蘭展出

由猛瑪象DNA培養出的肉製成的巨大肉丸。（路透）

2023/04/11 05:30

◎魏國金

A giant meatball made from flesh cultivated using the DNA of an extinct mammoth was unveiled at Nemo, a science museum in the Netherlands.

一顆用滅絕猛瑪象的去氧核糖核酸（DNA）培養出的肉製成的巨大肉丸，在荷蘭科學博物館「Nemo」展出。

The meatball was created by Australian cultured meat company Vow which said it wanted to get people talking about cultured meat, calling it a more sustainable alternative for real meat.

這顆肉丸是由澳洲人造肉公司Vow創造的，該公司說，希望讓人們談論人造肉，還說這是更永續的真肉替代品。

The meatball was made of sheep cells inserted with a singular mammoth gene called myoglobin. "When it comes to meat, myoglobin is responsible for the aroma, the colour and the taste", James Ryall, Vow’s Chief Scientific Officer explained.

該肉丸是將一個稱為「肌紅蛋白」的猛瑪象基因，注入羊細胞所製成。「講到肉，肌紅蛋白決定了氣味、顏色與口感，」Vow首席科學官詹姆士‧瑞爾解釋說。

The meatball, which has the aroma of crocodile meat, is currently not for consumption.

這個有鱷魚肉氣味的肉丸目前不提供消費。

新聞辭典

cultured meat：培植肉、人造肉。例句：Cultured meat is real meat grown directly from animal cells.（人造肉是直接從動物細胞長出的真肉。）

when it comes to sth：談到、論到....時。例句：The school has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to bullying.（當談到霸凌時，學校採取零容忍政策。）

