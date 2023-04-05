中英對照讀新聞》U.S. curbs slowly crippling Russia’s military - official 官員：美國的限制措施緩慢削弱俄羅斯軍隊

烏克蘭伊久姆附近一輛被摧毀的戰車。（歐新社）

A top U.S. trade official said on Thursday that export controls placed on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine

have slowly reduced the supply of materials that Moscow can use to rebuild its war machine.

一名美國最高貿易官員週四說，在俄羅斯侵略烏克蘭後對俄國實施的出口管制措施，已經緩慢減少莫斯科能用來重建其戰爭機器的物資供應。

Alan Estevez, Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, said Russia is working hard to evade those controls, but that the goods that are being smuggled in cannot replace everything that needs to be resupplied.

商務部工業暨安全事務次長艾倫‧艾斯特維茲說，俄羅斯正努力規避這些管制措施，但被走私進去的貨品無法替換所有需要重新補給的物資。

"It’s easier to smuggle micro-electronics than it is to smuggle a CNC machine," Estevez said.

「走私微電子元件比走私一台電腦數值控制加工機具還容易」，艾斯特維茲說。

Estevez reiterated that export controls and financial sanctions on Russia work over time, not at once.

艾斯特維茲重申，對俄羅斯實施的出口管制和金融制裁需要時間發揮作用，而非立即見效。

"It’s not a guillotine," he said. (Reuters)

「這並非斷頭台」，他說。（路透）

新聞辭典

cripple：動詞，嚴重削弱。例句：Western sanctions are crippling our economy.（西方的制裁正嚴重削弱我國經濟。）

evade：動詞，迴避。例句：You are trying to evade the problem.（你是在設法逃避問題。）

