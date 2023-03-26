中英對照讀新聞》Nigerian city celebrates its many twins with annual festival 奈及利亞一座城市舉辦雙胞胎年度慶典

奈及利亞伊格波–歐拉市每年都會舉辦雙胞胎慶典。（美聯社）

2023/03/26 05:30

◎林雨萱

Twins appear to be unusually abundant in Nigeria’s southwestern city of Igbo-Ora.

奈及利亞西南部城市伊格波–歐拉市的雙胞胎數量非同尋常地多。

Nearly every family here has twins or other multiple births, says local chief Jimoh Titiloye.

地方首長吉摩．蒂蒂洛耶說，「這裡幾乎每個家庭都有雙胞胎或其他的多胞胎」。

For the past 12 years, the community has organized an annual festival to celebrate twins.

過去12年來，這個社區每年籌辦一個慶祝雙胞胎的節日。

This year’s event included more than 1,000 pairs of twins and drew participants from as far away as France. There is no proven scientific explanation for the high rate of twins in Igbo-Ora.

今年的活動吸引包括遠自法國而來的超過1000對雙胞胎參加。對於伊格波–歐拉市的高比例雙胞胎，沒有經證實的科學解釋。

John Ofem, a gynecologist based in the capital, Abuja, says it very well could be “that there are things they eat there that have a high level of certain hormones that now result in what we call multiple ovulation.”

首都阿布加的婦科醫生約翰．歐福姆說，很可能是因為「他們那裡吃的食物含有高水平的特定激素，導致我們所謂的多次排卵」。

新聞辭典

draw：動詞，引起（注意）。例句：The opera always draws a crowd.（這部歌劇總能吸引大批觀眾。）

proven：形容詞，經證實的。例句：Tom has a proven track record in marketing.（湯姆擁有可靠的行銷業績。）

multiple：形容詞，多樣的。例句：Sunny is a scientist of multiple achievements.（桑妮是取得多樣成就的科學家。）

