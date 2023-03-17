Mira Sorvino upset her father Paul Sorvino was not shown in Oscars ‘In 中英對照讀新聞》Memoriam’ tribute蜜拉．索維諾對奧斯卡的緬懷致敬橋段未呈現亡父保羅．索維諾感到傷心難過

美國女星蜜拉索維諾對12日奧斯卡頒獎典禮的悼念已故電影人的橋段未呈現她的演員亡父保羅索維諾感到傷心難過。（美聯社檔案照）

2023/03/17 05:30

◎張沛元

Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino says she is “hurt and shocked” that her late father, actor Paul Sorvino, was not shown in the televised tribute to late film industry professionals at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

曾獲奧斯卡獎肯定的女星蜜拉．索維諾說，週日電視轉播的奧斯卡頒獎典禮上向已故影壇專業人士致敬的橋段，未呈現她已故的父親男星保羅．索維諾，令她「傷心與震驚」。

“It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out,” Sorvino wrote in a tweet on Monday. “The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!!”

「令人費解到難以置信的是，我摯愛的父親以及其他許多極為出色的已故演員，被排除在（緬懷致敬橋段）外，」索維諾週一在一篇推文中寫道。「奧斯卡忘了保羅．索維諾，但我們其他人永誌不忘！！」

Paul Sorvino, who starred in films including “Goodfellas,” died in July 2022. Mira Sorvino paid tribute to her father ahead of Sunday’s event, recalling her Oscar win for best supporting actress for “Mighty Aphrodite” in 1996.

演出包括《四海好傢伙》等片的保羅．索維諾在2022年7月辭世。蜜拉．索維諾曾在週日的奧斯卡頒獎典禮前向亡父致敬，回顧自己在1996年以《非強力春藥》拿下奧斯卡最佳女配角獎。

新聞辭典

televised：形容詞，在電視上播出的，電視轉播的。

beyond belief：片語，（因太糟、太好或太難等以致於）難以置信或難以想像。例句：The brutality of the battle was beyond belief.（該戰役殘忍到令人難以想像。）

be left out：慣用語，排除在外，被排斥，被遺漏。例句：She invited all her friends to her wedding, making sure that no one was left out.（她邀請所有朋友參加她的婚禮，確保沒人被遺漏。）

