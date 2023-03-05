中英對照讀新聞》Chinese scientists develop robot fish that gobble up microplastics 中國科學家開發吸附塑膠微粒的仿生機器魚

利用紅外光控制前進方向的魚形機器人可以在淺水區吸取塑膠微粒。（路透）

2023/03/05 05:30

◎林雨萱

Robot fish that "eat" microplastics may one day help to clean up the world’s polluted oceans, says a team of Chinese scientists from Sichuan University.

中國四川大學科學團隊表示，「吃」塑膠微粒的仿生機器魚有朝一日或許能夠協助清理全球受汙染的海洋。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Soft to touch and just 1.3 centimetres in size, these robots already suck up microplastics in shallow water.

機器魚的觸感柔軟而且尺寸僅有1.3公分，它們早已在淺水區吸取塑膠微粒。

The team aims to enable them to collect microplastics in deeper water and provide information to analyse marine pollution in real time.

團隊目標是讓機器魚能夠在更深的水域收集塑膠微粒，並提供資訊以便即時分析海洋汙染。

Scientists can control the fish using the light to avoid it crashing into other fish or ships.

科學家可以利用光線控制機器魚，以免牠跟其他的魚類或船艦發生碰撞。

The black robot fish is irradiated by a light, helping it to flap its fins and wiggle its body.

黑色仿生機器魚被光線照射，協助牠擺動魚鰭、扭動身體。

If it is accidentally eaten by other fish, it can be digested without harm as it is made from polyurethane, which is also biocompatible.

要是仿生機器魚不小心被其他魚類吃了，牠可以在不傷害魚兒的情況下被消化，因為牠是由具有生物相容性的聚氨酯所製成。

新聞辭典

gobble：動詞，大口吞食。例句：He is starving enough to gobble up the whole cake.(他餓到把整塊蛋糕都吃掉了。)

suck：動詞，吸、使捲入。例句： The kid can suck milk through a straw.(小孩可以用吸管吸牛奶。)

real time：名詞，即時。例句：Tony posted the video in real time soon as the accident happened.(東尼在事故發生的時候即時發佈影片。)

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法