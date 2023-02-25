中英對照讀新聞》Dogs in costumes take over at Rio Carnival street party穿著戲服的狗佔領里約狂歡節街頭派對

狗狗狂歡節街頭派對19日在巴西里約熱內盧歡樂展開。（美聯社）

2023/02/25 05:30

◎周虹汶

As Rio de Janeiro kicked off its Carnival on Saturday, about 100 dogs barked and wagged their tails to the tune of samba music as they paraded in front of pet lovers in a canine costume competition.

里約熱內盧週六揭開狂歡節序幕，將近100隻狗兒在犬類服裝比賽的寵物愛好者面前遊行，隨著森巴音樂曲調吠叫和搖尾巴。

The “Blocao” — a mixture of “bloco” which refers to Carnival street parties and “cao,” or dog in Portuguese — brought about 300 people to Rio’s Barra da Tijuca. Dog costumes ranged from fairies, and superheroes to clowns and cartoon characters.

「狗狗狂歡節街頭派對」（Blocao）——「bloco」（指狂歡節街頭派對）和「cao」（葡萄牙語的狗）的混合體——把將近300人帶到了里約熱內盧的巴拉達蒂茹卡。狗狗的服裝從仙女、超級英雄到小丑和卡通人物都有。

Edson Chianca, 36, brought his 12-year-old Saori to the parade in a Minnie Mouse costume. He dressed the same way so the pair matched.

36歲的埃德森．奇安卡帶著他12歲的「沙織」穿著米妮老鼠的服裝參加了遊行。他穿得一樣，所以這對很匹配。

Marco Antonio Vieira, the organizer of Blocao, said he has no intention of humanizing pets with the pet parade and the contest that picks the top five best dressed dogs.

「狗狗狂歡節街頭派對」組織者馬爾科．安東尼奧．維埃拉表示，他無意藉由寵物遊行和比賽選出前五名最佳穿著狗狗，來使寵物人性化。

“Thirty years ago they lived in our backyard, now they live on our beds. It is good for them to be with the owner. When the dog sees the owner happy, he is happy too,” Vieira said. (AP)

維埃拉說，「30年前牠們住在我們的後院，現在牠們在我們的床上生活。和主人在一起，對牠們有好處。當狗看到主人開心時，牠也會開心。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

kick off： 片語動詞，指足球比賽開球、開始、生氣、吵嚷地抱怨、踢出團隊、死去。例句：The show kicks off at seven o’clock sharp.（這場表演在七點整開始。）

take over：片語動詞，指接手、接任、接管、取得控制、收購公司。例句：He took over as manager two weeks ago.（他兩週前接任經理一職。）

wag：動詞，指曠課、逃學，尤指尾巴或手指擺動、搖動；名詞，指幽默的人。With a single wag of his finger, he managed to convey his total disapproval.（只搖了一下手指，他即清楚表明完全不贊同。）

