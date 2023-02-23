中英對照讀新聞》Herd the news? Wild boar piglet adopted by cows 你「豬」道嗎？小野豬被牛群收養

德國一個牛群收養了一隻小野豬。（美聯社檔案照）

2023/02/23 05:30

◎孫宇青

A cow herd in the central German community of Brevoerde has adopted a lone wild boar piglet.

德國中部布雷弗爾德村的一個牛群，收養了一隻落單的野豬幼崽。

Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that it had likely lost its group when they crossed a nearby river.

農夫弗里德里希‧斯塔佩爾向「德新社」表示，這隻小野豬可能是在橫渡附近一條溪流時，和其他野豬失散。

Stapel said while he knows what extensive damage wild boars can cause, he can’t bring himself to chase the animal away.

斯塔佩爾說，雖然他知道野豬可能帶來的巨大損害，但他不忍心把牠趕走。

The local hunter has been told not to shoot the piglet — nicknamed Frieda — and in winter Stapel plans to put it in the shed with the mother cows.

當地獵人已被告知不要射殺這隻暱稱弗里達的小豬，斯塔佩爾還準備在冬天來的時候，讓小豬和牛媽媽們一起待在牛棚。

新聞辭典

herd：動詞或名詞，放牧、牧群。本文標題「Herd the news？」的「Herd」與「Heard」（聽聞）有諧音之趣，意指「有沒有聽過？」，故譯者以中文諧音翻譯，保留趣味性。

not bring oneself to do something：慣用片語，無法強迫自己做（不願做的事）。例句：She could not bring herself to tell him the truth.（她不忍心告訴他真相。）

