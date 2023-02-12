中英對照讀新聞》New stick-on ‘sonar’ device lets you watch your own heart beat 新黏貼聲納裝置讓你監測自己的心跳

學者推出一款新的穿戴式貼片，用來監測心跳。（彭博社檔案照）

2023/02/12 05:30

◎林雨萱

Imagine having a watch that could live-stream your heart as it beats in your chest.

想像當心臟在胸口跳動時，擁有一支可以直播心跳的手錶。

Researchers just unveiled a wearable ultrasound patch — something like a Band-Aid with sonar.

研究人員剛推出一個穿戴式的超音波貼片，它就像是有著聲納的OK蹦。

This stick-on device offers a flexible way to see deep inside the body. Ultrasound maps tissues and fluids by recording how sound waves bounce off of them.

這個黏貼裝置提供一個探測身體深處的彈性方法。超音波透過紀錄聲波如何從組織和血液上反彈，來繪製它們。

The new patch can work for up to 48 hours straight — even while you’re moving around a lot, like when you play a sport.

這款新貼片可以連續使用長達48小時，即便是在遊走移動的情況下，例如運動。

In many poorer countries, access to hospitals — and their high-power imaging machines — can be limited.

在許多較貧困的國家，就醫並取得高功率成像機器的機會可能有限。

But the new device “has a huge potential” to aid people in these parts of the world, Aparna Singh, a biomedical engineer at Columbia University said.

但是哥倫比亞大學生物醫學工程師阿帕娜．辛格表示，這個新的裝置擁有巨大的潛能，能夠幫助世界上這些地區的民眾。

新聞辭典

live-stream：動詞，直播。例句：This program live-streams the show once a month.（這個節目每月直播一次。）

patch：名詞，補片、貼片、小塊地。例句：To quit smoking, Dolly recently always wears a nicotine patch.（多莉為了戒菸，最近都貼著一塊尼古丁貼片。）

aid：動詞，幫助。例句：As a member of MSF, Tom is going to aid refugee abroad.（身為無國界醫生組織的一份子，湯姆即將出國幫助難民。）

