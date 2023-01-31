中英對照讀新聞》Japan leads world in childless middle-aged women 中年無子女婦女比例，日本全球居冠

日本中年無子女婦女的比例居全球之冠。（路透檔案照）

◎魏國金

Japan has the highest share of childless 50-year-old women among developed countries, the most recent data shows, underscoring the challenges the nation faces in averting its looming population crisis.

最新資料顯示，日本50歲無子女女性的比例，在已開發國家中最高，凸顯這個國家在避免其迫在眉睫的人口危機上面臨的挑戰。

In Japan, 27% of women born in 1970 have not experienced any live births by the time they were 50 years of age, according to statistics from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. This is by far the biggest share among 17 countries with comparable data, the closest being Finland at 20.7%.

經濟合作暨發展組織（OECD）的統計顯示，在日本，1970年出生的女性中，有27％在50歲之前沒有任何活產經驗。在可比較數據的17國中，這是迄今最大的佔比，最接近的是20.7％的芬蘭。

Austria and Spain ranked third and fourth, respectively. The OECD data does not include Germany, but the country’s official statistics show that 21% of women born in 1969 remain childless.

澳洲與西班牙分別排名第三與第四。OECD數據沒有包含德國，但德國官方數據顯示，1969年出生無子女女性佔比21％。

There are 24 countries with comparable data for women born in 1965. Among that group, Japan once again takes the lead on childless women, at 22.1%.

有24個國家擁有1965年出生女性的可比較數據。在該群體中，日本以22.1％的比例，再度在無子女女性上取得領先。

新聞辭典

avert：動詞，避免、消除。例句：Preparedness averts peril.（有備無患。）

tkake the lead：片語，帶頭、率先。例句：She took the lead in the race.（她在競賽中取得領先。）

