中英對照讀新聞》Store in Luck, Wisconsin, sells winning $15m lottery ticket 威斯康辛州好運市商店賣出贏得1500萬美元的彩券

2023/01/21 05:30

◎周虹汶

The city of Luck, Wisconsin, is living up to its namesake.

威斯康辛州好運市名副其實。

WISN-TV reported Thursday that someone bought a $15.1 million Megabucks-winning ticket at Wayne’s Food Plus grocery store in the northwestern Wisconsin city. The winning numbers were 4-6-12-17-27-28. It’s the largest Megabucks jackpot won since a $22.2 million jackpot in 2015.

威斯康辛電視台週四報導，某人在這個威斯康辛州西北部城市的「韋恩食物＋」雜貨店買了一張贏得「大百萬」1510萬美元的彩券，中獎號碼是4-6-12-17-27-28。這是「大百萬」2015年開出2220萬美元頭獎以來的最大獎。

Wayne’s Food Plus store manager Paul Wondra says the ticket buyer “truly got lucky in Luck.” (AP)

「韋恩食物＋」店經理保羅．旺德拉說，這張彩票買家「在好運市真的得到好運。」（美聯社）

【新聞辭典】

live up to：動詞片語，指實踐、遵守、堅持、無愧於、不辜負。例句：He lived up to his promise.（他信守承諾。）

namesake：名詞，指同名者、同名事物。例句：His grandson is his namesake.（他的孫子以他的名字命名。）

lucky：形容詞，指幸運的。get lucky在非正式用法中，亦有邂逅意中人，走桃花運的意思。

