    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 defeat of Costa Rica （儘管以4比2擊敗哥斯大黎加，德國仍在世界盃中被淘汰）

    德國國家足球隊前鋒哈斐茨（Kai Havertz）在擊敗哥斯大黎加後，得知德國隊仍被淘汰後的反應。（法新社檔案照）

    2023/01/11 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    Germany crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage for the second time in succession despite a 4-2 win against Costa Rica on Thursday.

    德國儘管在週四以4比2贏得對哥斯大黎加之戰，但仍連續第2屆在世界盃小組賽階段就被淘汰出局。

    The four-time World Cup winners came into the match needing a win but were also relying on the result of Japan’s game with Spain to progress.

    這支4屆世界盃冠軍贏家帶著需要一場勝利展開這場比賽，但要晉級也得看日本與西班牙之戰的結果。

    But the Germans were eliminated due to goal difference as Japan followed up their defeat of Germany with another shock result by beating Spain 2-1. (AFP)

    不過，在日本繼擊敗德國隊，再次爆冷以2比1擊敗西班牙之後，由於進球數差異，德國遭到淘汰。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    crash out：片語，（比賽）被淘汰；（因太累）倒頭就睡。例句：We crashed out of the tournament in the first round.（我們在這場錦標賽首輪就被淘汰。）

    succession：名詞，一連串，接連；繼任，繼承。例句：A succession of parties will be held next week.（下週將辦一連串的派對。）

