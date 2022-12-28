中英對照讀新聞》Stowaways survive 11 days at sea by clinging to rudder of oil tanker（偷渡客攀附在油輪船舵上 在海上撐了11天）

3名偷渡客在西班牙加納利群島拉斯帕馬斯港，被發現坐在一艘油輪的船舵上偷渡。（路透檔案照）

2022/12/28 05:30

◎管淑平

Three men have been rescued from the rudder of an oil tanker after spending 11 days crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

3名男子經過11天航越大西洋後，從一艘油輪的船舵上被救下來。

The men spent nearly two weeks at sea after the Alithini II left Lagos, Nigeria, according to MarineTraffic, a website that tracks shipping.

根據追蹤船隻動向的「海事交通」網站資料，這3人在這艘「艾里西尼二世」（Alithini II）離開奈及利亞拉哥斯後，在海上度過將近兩週。

Spanish authorities tweeted a picture of the stowaways, showing them perched together on the rudder apparently unable to lie down or even sit up straight due to the limited amount of space under the hull of the ship.

西班牙當局推文貼出這批偷渡客的照片，顯示他們一起坐在船舵上，由於船艙下方空間有限，3人顯然無法躺下、甚至伸直身體。

The Spanish coastguard picked up the men as the tanker was anchored in the port of Las Palmas, Gran Canaria.

西班牙海岸防衛隊在這艘油輪停泊在大加納利島拉斯帕馬斯港後，將這群人救下來。

新聞辭典

stowaway：名詞，偷渡者；動詞用法：stow away。例句：The police found a stowaway on the ship.（警方在船上發現一名偷渡客。）

pick sb./sth. up：片語，接人、救起，取（物）。例句：I’ll pick the children up from school.（我會去學校接小孩。）

