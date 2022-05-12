中英對照讀新聞》Norway tells conscripts to return underwear after service （挪威要士兵服役結束後歸還內衣褲）

去年6月，時任挪威總理索柏格（Erna Solberg）對阿富汗歸國官兵發表談話。（路透資料照）

2022/05/12 05:30

◎孫宇青

Conscripts in Norway have been ordered to return their underwear, bras and socks after the end of their military service so that the next group of recruits can use them.

挪威下令義務役人員在役期結束後歸還內衣褲、胸罩和襪子，以便下一梯次可以使用。

The Norwegian military said that it is struggling with dwindling supplies, in part due to the pandemic.

挪威軍方說，他們正苦於庫存減少的狀況，部分原因是疫情造成。

Until recently, the roughly 8,000 young men and women who every year do their military service returned their outer clothing but were allowed to leave barracks with the underwear and socks they were issued.

此前，每年約8000名年輕男、女性在服完兵役後，都被要求歸還外衣，但可以帶著獲配發的內衣褲和襪子離開軍營。

Military service is mandatory for both men and women in Norway and lasts between 12 and 19 months.

挪威的男、女性都有義務當兵，役期介於12至19個月之間。

NATO-member Norway’s national defense magazine, Forsvarets Forum, reported that it was not the first time that the Armed Forces had struggled with such shortcomings, with a spokesman saying it "has been a recurring problem" for years.（AP）

挪威是北大西洋公約組織（NATO）成員，其國防期刊Forsvarets Forum報導，這不是挪威軍隊第一次遭遇物品短缺，一名發言人還表示，這是多年來不斷發生的問題。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

recruit：動詞或名詞，招募（新兵、新成員）；新兵、新手。例句：Our company will recruit up to a hundred freshmen this year.（我們公司今年會招募多達100名新人。）

dwindle：動詞，減少；縮小。例句：The population of Yunlin County keeps dwindling.（雲林縣人口持續減少。）

recur：動詞，再發生；再現。例句：If the symptoms recur, be sure to revisit your doctor.（若繼續出現症狀，務必再去看醫生。）

