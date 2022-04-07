中英對照讀新聞》Tasty TV: Japanese professor creates flavorful screen 美味的電視：日本教授發明有滋味的螢幕

日本出現可舔式電視螢幕，使用者可嚐到食物風味。（路透檔案照）

2022/04/07 05:30

◎孫宇青

Japan’s Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita has developed a prototype lickable TV screen that can imitate food flavors, another step towards creating a multi-sensory viewing experience.

日本明治大學教授宮下芳明發明出一款可舔式原型電視螢幕，具有模仿食物味道的功能，朝創造多感官收視體驗邁進另一步。

The device, called Taste the TV (TTTV), uses a carousel of 10 flavor canisters that spray in combination to create the taste of a particular food. The flavor sample then rolls on hygienic film over a flat TV screen for the viewer to try.

這個名為「品嚐電視」的裝置內部設置裝有10種口味的罐子，可噴出調製成特定食物的味道，再輸送到平面電視螢幕的衛生薄膜上，讓觀看者品嚐。

In the COVID-19 era, this kind of technology can enhance the way people connect and interact with the outside world, said Miyashita.

宮下說，在新冠肺炎流行時期，這樣的科技可改善人們與外界連結和互動的方式。

"The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home," he said. A commercial version would cost about 100,000 yen to make.（Reuters）

他說：「目標是讓人們即使待在家，也能擁有類似於在世界另一端上餐廳吃飯的體驗。」商業機製作成本約為10萬日圓（約2萬4300台幣）。（路透）

新聞辭典

flavorful：形容詞，美味的、有風味的。例句：The flavorful sauce made the steak even tastier.（這個美味的醬汁讓牛排更可口。）

lick：動詞，舔。例句：He could not help licking the sauce off his fingers.（他忍不住舔食手指上的醬汁。）

canister：名詞，金屬罐；霰彈筒。例句：Riot police fired tear gas canisters into the crowd.（鎮暴警察朝人群施放催淚彈。）

