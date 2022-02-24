中英對照讀新聞》Deer runs into hospital, up escalator; later is euthanized 一隻鹿闖進醫院搭上電梯隨後被安樂死

醫院人員將誤闖的鹿安置在病床上。（美聯社檔案照）

News outlets reported that surveillance video showed a deer bounding into Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge in Louisiana through an open door and stumbling on the slippery floor as stunned workers and visitors watched from a few feet away.

新聞媒體報導，監視影片顯示，一隻鹿從路易斯安那州巴頓魯治聖母湖醫院開放的大門跳進院內後，在易滑的地板上跌倒，震驚的工作人員和訪客在幾呎外目睹一切。

The deer regained its footing enough to climb up the escalator and reach the second floor, where it was finally corralled and held down by several people.

這隻鹿站穩腳步後爬進電梯搭到二樓，才終於被許多人一同壓制及捕捉。

The deer was loaded on a hospital bed that was rolled outside to a truck from the The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department.

這隻鹿被放置在醫院病床上，推往路易斯安那野生動物和漁業部停在院外的卡車。

The animal had to be euthanized because of injuries, the agency said, adding there were indications it may have been struck by a vehicle before entering the building.

該機構說，由於這隻動物傷重，必須被安樂死。他們也補充道，牠看起來應該是進入醫院前遭汽車撞擊。

"Patient care has not been interrupted and the area is being thoroughly sanitized," said a statement by the hospital.（AP）

醫院聲明指出：「病患照護未受干擾，事發區域也已徹底消毒。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

euthanize：動詞，安樂死。例句：The vet had no choice but to euthanize the ailing cat.（獸醫不得不為這隻體弱的貓咪安樂死。）

footing：名詞，立足點、基礎。例句：There was no footing on the slope.（在這個坡道上沒有立足點。）

corral：動詞，關入圍欄、包圍。例句：Parts of the demonstrators were corralled by the police.（部分示威者被警方包圍。）

