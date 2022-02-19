中英對照讀新聞》Jilted lovers take revenge by naming cockroaches for Valentine’s Day 被拋棄的戀人們透過幫蟑螂命名來報復過情人節

英國赫姆斯利保育中心計畫經理亨利．威登建議被甩的民眾用前男、女友的名字命名蟑螂。（路透）

2022/02/19 05:30

◎周虹汶

Never mind cutting up their clothes or chucking out their belongings, now jilted lovers can take revenge by naming a cockroach after their ex for Valentine’s Day.

別介意割剪他們的衣服或扔掉他們的物品，被拋棄的戀人們現在可以藉著用前男、女友大名幫蟑螂取名來過情人節。

Requests have already been flooding in from all over the world to the Hemsley Conservation Centre, in southeastern England, which runs the project as a fundraiser.

各方請求已從世界各地湧入位於英格蘭東南部的赫姆斯利保育中心，它辦這個計畫當募款活動。

"If you’ve had a particularly nasty break up and you need a pick-me-up, it’s a good way to have a little giggle to yourself or with your friends," operations manager Henry Weedon said.

計畫經理亨利．威登說，「如果你有個特別不舒服的分手經驗，你需要來個提振精神的東西，對自己或和朋友咯咯聊著傻笑是個好方法。」

The centre is also open to politicians’ names being offered for the "Roach Board".

這間中心也開放政治人物大名進「蟑螂榜」。

"All names are welcome," Weedon said. （Reuters）

威登說，「所有名字都歡迎。」（路透）

新聞辭典

jilt：動詞，指突然拋棄情人。例句：He jilted her for her best friend.（他為了追她的閨蜜甩了她。）

chuck：動詞，指隨便扔拋、結束戀愛關係；名詞，指寶貝、機器上固定物品的夾盤。例句：She’s just chucked her boyfriend.（她剛甩了男友。）

pick-me-up：名詞，指提振精神的物品。例句：This minty gum is a great pick-me-up.（這款薄荷口香糖很能提振精神。）

