中英對照讀新聞》Thai police: Woman cut rope holding painters 26 floors high 泰警：油漆工在26樓高工作女子剪斷支撐繩索

死裡逃生的宋姓油漆工接受訪問。（美聯社檔案照）

2022/02/10 05:30

◎孫宇青

A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she wasn’t told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor.

泰國一棟高層公寓大廈的一名住戶，剪斷2名外牆油漆工的支撐繩索，讓他們懸吊在26樓高，顯然是對未被告知施工一事動怒。

The woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, and could face a prison term up to 20 years.

該名女性住戶面臨蓄意謀殺和財物毀損罪名，可能被判囚20年。

One of the painters, a Myanmar national named Song, told the Thai media that he and his friends had lowered themselves from the 32nd floor to repair a crack on the building.

其中一名緬甸籍宋姓油漆工向泰國媒體表示，他和朋友從32樓垂降，準備修復大廈的裂痕。

When he reached the 30th floor, he felt that the rope was heavier and when he looked down, he saw someone on the 21st floor open a window and cut his rope. He tried asking for help from other units, but nobody was in. The third colleague continued to support them from the top floor until a couple rescued them.（AP）

到達30樓外後，他感到繩索變重，往下竟看到有人從21樓打開窗戶剪斷繩索。他試著向其他住戶求救，但沒人在家，第3名同事則持續從頂樓支撐著他們，直到一對夫婦救了他們。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

painter：名詞，畫家；油漆工。例句：We hired a painter to repaint the walls.（我們請了一名油漆工重新刷牆。）

condominium：名詞，公寓大樓。例句：He alone spent 1 million US dollars buying two apartments in a condominium.（他獨自花了100萬美元買下一棟公寓大樓的2戶住家。）

crack：動詞或名詞，（使）破裂。例句：The cracks on the floor cannot be neglected.（地板上的裂縫不容忽視。）

