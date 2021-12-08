為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Dogs help German rail firm sniff out protected species 狗狗協助德國鐵路公司嗅出受保護物種

    德鐵訓練的偵探犬「蒙帝」示範怎麼靠鼻子找出受保護生物。（法新社）

    德鐵訓練的偵探犬「蒙帝」示範怎麼靠鼻子找出受保護生物。（法新社）

    2021/12/08 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    At the side of a railway track on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Cocker Spaniel Monte is enthusiastically sniffing the ground, his long furry ears flopping around his nose.

    在法蘭克福郊區一條鐵軌旁，可卡犬蒙帝正猛嗅著地面，毛茸茸的長耳在鼻子旁邊晃來晃去。

    When he finds what he is looking for, he obediently stops, sits and is delighted to receive a treat from his trainer.

    當他發現他要找的，就乖乖地停下來、坐著，高興地接受牠的訓練員給的零食。

    Monte is one of six dogs being trained by German rail company Deutsche Bahn to identify the presence of protected species in potential construction sites.

    德國鐵路公司「德國鐵路」正訓練6隻狗狗在可能的施工地點鑑識是否有受保護物種，蒙帝是其中一隻。

    The dogs "can take us directly to where the animals are" and can work all year round in any weather conditions, says Jens Bergmann, director of infrastructure projects at Deutsche Bahn’s network subsidiary.

    這些狗狗「能直接帶我們到那些動物所在的地方」，並且可全天候、任何天氣狀況下都能工作，德鐵系統基礎建設計畫總監伯格曼說。

    Having them on board reduces the timeframe to less than two months, and is much less invasive. (AFP)

    有牠們加入，把所需時間減少到不到2個月，而且大幅減少侵入程度。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    sniff：動詞，嗅、聞。例句：Detection dogs are used at airports to sniff out drugs.（偵測犬被用於在機場嗅出毒品。）

    obediently：副詞，順從地。例句：The dogs lay down obediently at the man’s feet.（這些狗狗乖乖地趴在老人的腳旁。）

    on board：片語，加入某團體，支持某想法或計畫。例句：We would love to have you on board for this programme.（我們十分樂意你參與這項專案。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播