中英對照讀新聞》Cast-iron urinals ward off vandals brandishing crowbars 鑄鐵小便斗抵擋住揮舞鐵撬的破壞狂

2021/11/26 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

A series of vandalism cases at public restrooms led a foundry here in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, to create a virtually indestructible urinal from cast iron.

一系列的公廁破壞案件，導致（日本）埼玉縣川口市的一家鑄造廠創造出一款幾乎堅不可摧的鑄鐵小便斗。

Ito Tekko Co. spent five years developing the "strongest receptacle," which is not damaged even when hit by a 7.5-kilogram iron ball dropped from a height of 1 meter.

伊藤鐵工株式會社耗費5年時間研發的「最強小便斗」，就算被從1公尺高度墜落的7.5公斤重的鐵球擊中，也不會受損。

Shungo Fujishige, vice chief of the company’s technical department, said the bowl can withstand strikes from almost anything a vandal may brandish.

該公司技術部副主任藤重俊吾（譯音）說，這款小便斗可承受破壞者可能揮舞的幾乎任何東西的攻擊。

"It can never be destroyed unless one resorts to a high-performance, industrial power tool," he said.

「除非訴諸高能的工業用電動工具，否則絕對不會被毀掉，」他說。

Toilet bowls, typically made of ceramic, are vulnerable to hard blows. Stainless products are also available, but they reflect people who are urinating. The design flexibility and strength are also low.

通常是陶製的小便斗易因重擊而受損。雖然也有不鏽鋼製小便斗，但這種小便斗會映射出使用者的身影，而且設計彈性與強度皆低。

新聞辭典

ward off：慣用語，避開；阻止；擋住。例句：People around the world try to ward off Covid-19 with facial masks.（世界各地的人們企圖以口罩抵擋武漢肺炎。）

withstand：動詞，經受；承受；頂住。

resort to：慣用語，（別無辦法的情況下）訴諸，依靠，採用。例句：She had to resort to court action to divorce her husband.（她得上法庭才能跟老公離婚。）

