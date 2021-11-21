中英對照讀新聞》Denver Police Hope Therapy Dog Will Break Down Barriers丹佛警方希望治療犬能打破隔閡

丹佛警官吉利安和治療犬雪爾碧合影。（美聯社）

2021/11/21 05:30

◎周虹汶

The Denver Police Department’s first therapy dog was originally trained to be a guide dog, but she turned out to be too friendly to focus on helping one person.

丹佛警察部的首支治療犬原本是訓練來作為導盲犬，但結果她太友好以至於無法專注只幫忙一個人。

Now the department is counting on the Black English Labrador Retriever’s outgoing nature to help it break down barriers and start conversations with people in high-crime areas and those wary of the police.

現在該部正仰賴這隻黑色英國拉布拉多尋回犬的外向本性，來協助打破隔閡並開始與高犯罪區域對警察有戒心的人們對話。

Shelby, an eager 19-month-old who will work with the downtown area’s community resource officer, Teresa Gillian, was officially sworn onto the force Thursday by Judge Renee Goble. Goble crouched down in her black robe to get on dog level for the quick ceremony as Shelby’s tail wagged.

雪爾碧，一隻19月大的熱情狗狗，週四在法官雷妮．葛伯主持下正式宣誓加入警隊，將開始和市中心區的社區資源警官泰瑞莎．吉利安合作。身穿黑色長袍的葛伯蹲下身子，平視狗狗，快速舉行儀式，雪爾碧的尾巴則不斷搖晃。

Since arriving in Denver late last month, Shelby has already been accompanying Gillian on her work in the community, which involves visiting schools and senior residents and attending meetings and community events.

自從上月底抵達丹佛以來，雪爾碧已經開始陪伴吉利安從事社區工作，包括造訪學校和年長居民，以及參加會議和社區活動。

新聞辭典

break down：片語，故障、分解、毀壞、情緒崩潰。例句：The substance is easily broken down by bacteria.（該物質很容易由細菌分解）

crouch：動詞，蹲伏、屈膝、卑躬屈膝。例句：Older children may crouch in a squatting position.（年紀大一點的孩子可以用蹲姿蹲下。）

retriever：名詞，尋回犬、獵犬。

