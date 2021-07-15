為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》 University of Kentucky mistakenly sends 500,000 acceptances 肯塔基大學誤寄50萬封錄取通知函

    肯塔基大學附屬醫院的急診部門。（取自網路）

    肯塔基大學附屬醫院的急診部門。（取自網路）

    2021/07/15 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    The University of Kentucky mistakenly sent acceptance emails to 500,000 high school seniors for a program that usually accepts about three dozen students a year.

    肯塔基大學誤寄50萬封網路錄取通知函給高中畢業班學生，告知他們已獲准就讀每年通常招收約30幾名學生的學程。

    The school followed up with another email less than 24 hours later and apologized for its mistake, citing a "technical issue."

    該校在24小時內另寄一封電子郵件，為失誤致歉，並解釋這是「技術問題」造成的。

    "Only a handful of those on the prospect list had been admitted to UK," UK spokesman said. "The vast majority had not, nor had the vast majority of these students expressed an interest in the program of clinical

    leadership and management program in the College of Health Sciences."

    肯大發言人說：「錄取名單上只有一小群人獲准就讀肯大，絕大多數人沒有，其中的大部分學生也未對健康科學學院臨床領導和管理學程表示有興趣。」

    Mary Dougherty, a senior from San Antonio, Texas, received the email. "I was like, ’Mom, I just got accepted into the University of Kentucky.’ And she’s like, ’Oh, I didn’t know you applied to University of Kentucky.’ And I was like, ’oh, I did not.’"（AP）

    德州聖安東尼奧市畢業生瑪麗．道格堤收到錄取通知，「我當時說：『老媽，我剛被肯塔基大學錄取了。』我媽回我：『唉唷，我都不知道妳有申請肯大。』然後我說：『對耶，我根本沒申請』。」（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    mistakenly：副詞，錯誤地。例句：I mistakenly preserved a double room for the two couples.（我誤訂一間雙人房給這兩對夫妻。）

    senior：名詞，前輩；高年級生。例句：In the past, freshmen and juniors had to obey their seniors.（以前，低年級和中年級生必須聽學長姊的話。）

    prospect：名詞，有希望的候選人。例句：A few more prospects for this job will be interviewed later.（之後還會面試幾名該工作的候選人。）

