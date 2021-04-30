中英對照讀新聞》Businesses in Texas have now become a battleground of sorts for wearing masks 德州商家如今已淪為戴口罩戰場

美國德州奧斯汀一家墨西哥夾餅店內今年3月初張貼告示要求客人戴口罩。（彭博）

2021/04/30 05:30

◎張沛元

Texas has been mask-free since the beginning of March, but it has created a standoff between business owners across the state trying to mitigate Covid-19 outbreaks and their customers.

德州自3月解除強制戴口罩令，但卻導致全州各地企圖緩解武漢肺炎疫情的商家與客人的對立。

"It’s amazing what people, what kind of people there are that will go out of their way to have their two cents put in that they’re against having to wear a mask," said Wayne LaCombe, co-owner at Legends Diner in Denton, Texas, added a $75 charge for people who debate the restaurant’s policy after Texas repealed its mask mandate and allowed businesses to operate at 100% capacity.

「真是太驚人了，什麼樣的人會專程跑來發表他那微不足道的反口罩高見，」德州丹登「傳奇小館」的老闆之一韋恩．拉科姆如是說。拉科姆在德州撤銷強制戴口罩令並允許商家全面開放後，對上門爭論該店的（戴口罩）政策者，加收75美元的費用。

Texan business owners like LaCombe said they’ve fielded vicious calls from strangers and some have even received death threats.

像拉科姆這樣的德州商家說，他們接到來自陌生人的惡意電話，有些業者甚至接獲死亡威脅。

新聞辭典

go out of one’s way：慣用語，（特別是為其他人）非常努力地做。例句：The hotel front desk staff went out of their way to help customers.（飯店前台工作人員竭力協助顧客。）

one’s two cents’ worth：慣用語，美式，又做one’s two cents，（某人的）意見，想法，觀點（不值一哂），可用於謙稱自己的意見，如淺見，愚見，也可用於嘲諷他人的意見不重要。例句：I don’t need your two cents worth of advice.（我不需要你那不值一提的忠告。）

vicious：形容詞，邪惡的，惡毒的，凶暴的。

