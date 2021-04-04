為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《中英對照讀新聞》Trader gets painted stones instead of $36m of copper 貿易商拿到了著色的石頭 而非3600萬美元的銅

    摩科瑞能源集團購買的銅，被偷偷掉包為上色的石頭。圖為銅示意圖。（彭博檔案照）

    2021/04/04 05:30

    ◎黃靖媗

    A commodities trader was given painted stones instead of $36m of copper from a Turkish supplier in a fraudulent deal last summer.

    去年夏天在一場詐欺交易中，一位商品貿易商從土耳其供應商那裡拿到了著色石頭，而非3600萬美元的銅。

    Last year, Mercuria Energy Group agreed to buy the copper blister for delivery to China. About 6,000 tonnes was loaded for shipment in more than 300 containers on eight vessels.

    去年，摩科瑞能源集團同意購買粗銅並運送到中國。約6000公噸的銅被裝在300多個貨櫃上，由8艘船運送。

    But before its journey from a port near Istanbul, the copper was switched with paving stones, spray-painted to resemble the semi-refined metal.

    但在從伊斯坦堡附近的一處港口啟程前，銅被掉包為噴漆成類似半精煉金屬的鋪路石。

    It appears the copper was initially loaded into the first shipment of containers, before being surveyed by an inspection company. Seals used to prevent fraud were fixed to the containers.

    銅顯然最初裝在第一批運送的貨櫃中，之後接受檢驗公司檢查。用於防止詐欺的封條也被固定在貨櫃上。

    But the containers were opened and the copper replaced with paving stones, Istanbul law firm KYB told media.

    伊斯坦堡的KYB律師事務所告訴媒體，貨櫃之後被打開，且銅被替換為鋪路石。

    新聞辭典

    commodity：名詞，商品、貨物。例句：The most valuable commodities in the auction are those stones.（這場拍賣會中最有價值的商品，是這些石頭。）

    switch：動詞，調換。例句：Mother switches the talk to my father’s decision.（母親將話題轉到我的父親的決定上。）

    container：名詞，容器、貨櫃。例句：The Suez Canal in Egypt has been blocked by a huge container vessel, named Ever Given.（埃及的蘇伊士運河被一艘名為長賜號的大型貨櫃船阻塞。）

