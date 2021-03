27歲埃及畫家巴塔,激似阿根廷足球明星梅西。(路透)

2021/03/27 05:30

◎周虹汶

They may not be meeting the real Lionel Messi, but Islam Battah’s resemblance to the Barcelona footballer is so uncanny, that the children at an orphanage in the Egyptian city of Zagazig swarm around him in delight anyway.

他們可能不是正與利昂內爾.梅西本尊見面,但伊斯蘭.巴塔和這位巴塞隆納足球員像到不可思議,還是讓埃及城市扎加齊克一家孤兒院的孩童們高興地圍著他團團轉。

Seeing the excitement his presence causes at such events, the 27-year-old Egyptian painter is happy to pose as the Argentine, wearing a Barcelona shirt and joining in a game of football.

看到自身在這類活動出席引發的激動,這位27歲埃及畫家樂意扮成這名阿根廷人,穿上巴塞隆納球衣並加入一場足球賽。

"When I started growing my beard, my friends told me that I look like Messi. When I grew my beard even more, the resemblance was clearer," he said.

他說,「當我開始蓄鬍子,我的朋友們告訴我說,我看起來像梅西。當我的鬍子長愈多,相似度更明顯。」

One of the children to play soccer with Battah was Ammar Ashry.

阿瑪.阿什里是和巴塔一起踢足球的孩子之一。

"I was so happy and felt that Messi is coming to play with us," he said.

(Reuters)

他說,「我好高興,覺得梅西就要來和我們一起玩。」(路透)

新聞辭典

lookalike:名詞,指相貌相近的人、外表類似的事務。例句:He’s a Michael Jackson lookalike.(他長得很像麥可.傑克森。)

thrill:名詞、動詞,指興奮、激動、緊張。例句:It gave me a real thrill to see him again after so many years.(這麼多年後再度見到他,真的讓我很激動。)

uncanny:形容詞,指神秘的、奇怪的、難以解釋的。例句:The silence is uncanny.(這股沉寂令人毛骨悚然。)

