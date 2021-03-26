為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    《中英對照讀新聞》Piers Morgan doubles down on criticism of Meghan - and promises to return－皮爾斯．摩根加碼批評梅根—並誓言回鍋

    英國電視名嘴皮爾斯．摩根因嗆梅根而丟差。（路透）

    英國電視名嘴皮爾斯．摩根因嗆梅根而丟差。（路透）

    2021/03/26 05:30

    ◎張沛元

    British TV personality Piers Morgan on Wednesday doubled down on the criticism of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in his typical style.

    英國電視名嘴皮爾斯．摩根週三以他最典型的方式，加碼他對薩塞克斯公爵夫人梅根的批評。

    He dug in his heels, refused to apologize, and announced he’d be back.

    他打死不退，拒絕道歉，並宣布將回鍋。

    "On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah Winfrey i terview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t," he tweeted.

    「我週一說我不相信梅根在歐普拉專訪（中的發言）。我花了些時間深思過（我的）這個觀點，我（現在）還是不（相信梅根），」他在推特上寫道。

    Morgan resigned on Tuesday after he seemingly crossed a line — not for the first time — when he said he "didn’t believe a word" Meghan told Winfrey in her interview alleging mistreatment by Buckingham Palace, specifically her assertion that she felt suicidal and was offered no help.

    摩根週二請辭，此前他看似越線—（但）這已非他首度越線—指稱他對於梅根在指控遭白金漢宮苛待的專訪中告訴歐普拉的話，「一個字也不信」，特別是她堅稱曾想自我了斷與無人伸援。

    【新聞辭典】

    double down on something：慣用語，加碼，加倍做某事。例句：The President doubled down on his pledge to cut taxes in the prime-time TV interview.（總統在電視黃金時段的訪問中加碼誓言減稅。）

    dig in one’s heels：慣用語，（罔顧他人勸告）堅持己見，一意孤行。例句：Furious young people in Burma dug in their heels, refusing to submit to military rule.（憤怒的緬甸年輕人堅持己見，拒絕屈從於軍事統治。）

    cross a line：慣用語，越線，指出行動越線以致無法令人接受或不適當；行為不端、令人無法接受或不適當。

