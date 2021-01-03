中英對照讀新聞》Ruling party chief to seek pardons for 2 imprisoned former presidents韓執政黨魁尋求特赦兩入獄前總統

南韓前國務總理、現任執政的「共同民主黨」黨魁李洛淵，1日拋出由文在寅在其2022年卸任總統前，特赦入獄的前總統朴槿惠、李明博的議題。圖為他2020年10月21日在「首爾外國記者俱樂部」召開的記者會中發言。（彭博檔案照）

2021/01/03 05:30

◎茅毅

Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Lee Nak-yon said Friday he will ask President Moon Jae-in "at an appropriate time" to grant pardons to two former conservative presidents imprisoned for corruption charges.

南韓執政的「共同民主黨」黨代表（黨魁）李洛淵週五表示，他將請總統文在寅「在適當時機」，給予兩名因被控貪腐而入獄的前保守派總統特赦。



Lee, who served as prime minister under the Moon administration, said the pardons of the two former presidents could be a way to promote reconciliation and overcome the ideological gap between conservatives and liberals.

曾擔任文在寅政府國務總理的李洛淵說，這兩名前總統的特赦，可成為促進和解與克服保守派人士和自由派人士間意識形態隔閡的一個方法。

Former President Lee Myung-bak, who governed the country from 2008-2013, is serving a 17-year prison term after being convicted of corruption, while his successor Park Geun-hye is serving a 20-year prison term after being impeached over a far-reaching corruption and influence-peddling scandal. That sentence has been appealed by the prosecution, however.

自2008年至2013年治理該國的前總統李明博，在貪腐罪定讞後，正服17年刑期。其後任的朴槿惠在因廣泛的貪腐及販賣權勢的醜聞而被彈劾後，正服20年刑期。惟朴槿惠的判決已由檢方提起上訴。

新聞辭典

reconciliation：名詞，和解（好）、調停（解）、和諧、一致。例句：It took days of negotiations to bring about a reconciliation between the two sides.（雙方談判了好幾天才達成和解。）

far-reaching：形容詞，涉及廣泛的、影響深遠的。例句：These new laws will have far-reaching benefits for all working parents.（這些新法律影響深遠，將惠及所有在職父母。）

peddle：動詞，兜售、叫賣、散播、宣揚。例句：The old man travels around, peddling his wares.（這老人四處遊走，兜售其貨物。）

