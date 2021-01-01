中英對照讀新聞》New Zealand votes to legalize euthanasia for terminally ill patients／紐西蘭表決通過絕症病患安樂死合法化

2020年10月16日，紐西蘭大選綁公投投票前夕，南島大城基督城街頭出現一面反對絕症病患可合法安樂死的看板。（美聯社）

2021/01/01 05:30

◎張沛元

New Zealanders have voted in favor of legalizing euthanasia for people with a terminal illness － clearing the way for the controversial proposition to become law in 2021.

紐西蘭人已投票贊成絕症病患安樂死合法化——剷除讓此一具有爭議性的提案在2021年立法的障礙。

More than 65% of voters backed the proposed law, according to preliminary results of a referendum announced by the country’s electoral commission Friday.

根據該國選舉委員會週五宣布的公投初步結果，超過65%的選民支持這項法律議案。

Lawmakers voted 69-51 to approve the End of Life Choice Act 2019 last year before sending the issue to a referendum.

該法案在（紐國）國會議員去年以69比51通過「2019終結生命選擇法」後，送交公投。

More than 2.4 million people took part in the poll, which was conducted alongside New Zealand’s general election on October 17.

超過240萬人參加與10月17日紐西蘭大選一同舉行的投票。

【新聞辭典】

be in favour of something/doing something：慣用語，贊同，贊同做…。

clear/pave/open/prepare the way （for something）：慣用語，為…做好準備；清路；排除障礙。例句：The U.K.’s decision to approve AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use will clear the way for tens of millions of Britons to be vaccinated in the coming months.（英國批准阿斯特捷利康的武漢肺炎疫苗可供緊急使用此一決定，將為數千萬英國人在未來數月施打疫苗做好準備。）

take part in：慣用語，參加。例句：He refused to take part in the discussion.（他拒絕參加討論。）

