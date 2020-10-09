中英對照讀新聞》Gray parrots separated at zoo after swearing a blue streak 動物園灰鸚鵡因髒話不斷而被分開

英國一家動物園的5隻非洲灰鸚鵡因為愛互飆髒話而被分隔開來。圖為該動物園提供的灰鸚鵡照片。（美聯社）

2020/10/09 05:30

◎張沛元

A British zoo has had to separate five foul-mouthed parrots who keepers say were encouraging each other to swear.

英國一家動物園已不得不將5隻出口成「髒」的鸚鵡分隔開來，負責照顧鸚鵡的工作人員說，這些鸚鵡相互慫恿飆髒話。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre’s colony of 200 gray parrots in August, and soon revealed a penchant for blue language.

比利、艾瑞克、泰森、傑德與艾爾西（今年）8月加入林肯郡野生動物中心的200隻灰鸚鵡大家族，但牠們很快就顯露對髒話的熱愛。

"We are quite used to parrots swearing, but we’ve never had five at the same time," said the zoo’s chief executive, Steve Nichols. "Most parrots clam up outside, but for some reason these five relish it." Nichols said no visitors had complained about the parrots, and most found the situation funny.（AP）

「我們很習慣鸚鵡說髒話，但從來沒有5隻同時飆髒話，」該動物園首席執行長史蒂夫．尼可斯說。「大多數鸚鵡在外頭就會冷靜下來，但這5隻不知為何仍對飆髒話樂此不疲。」尼可斯說，沒有訪客抱怨鸚鵡說髒話，大多數人覺得這情況很好笑。（美聯社）

【新聞辭典】

talk a blue streak：慣用語，滔滔不絕，口若懸河。例句：The mayor talked a blue streak about boosting law enforcement during a meeting with members of city council.（市長在與市議員們開會時大談加強執法。）

foul-mouthed：形容詞，滿口髒話的；說下流話的；口出惡言的。例句：A pair of foul-mouthed NYPD officers were suspended after been caught on video unleashing a tirade of four-letter words at a man walking through Hell’s Kitchen earlier this week.（兩名滿口髒話的美國紐約市員警被影片拍到在本週稍早對一名行經暱稱「地獄廚房」的曼哈頓中城西區的男子狂飆三字經，現已遭停職。）

blue：形容詞，藍色的，在口語用法中有淫穢的、下流的意思。例如，a blue joke，黃色笑話；a blue movie/film，色情電影。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法