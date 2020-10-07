中英對照讀新聞》Not wasted： Sewage in Nepal serves as affordable virus warning tool 不浪費：尼泊爾污水當作平價的病毒警示工具

研究人員穿著防護裝，在加德滿都河水中採集污水樣本，檢驗新冠病毒。（法新社）

2020/10/07 05:30

◎管淑平

A pungent smell hangs in the early morning air as researchers collect samples of sewage dumped into a river in Nepal － a cost-effective way to trace the coronavirus spread for the resource-strapped Himalayan nation.

研究人員在尼泊爾一條河流採取排放到河中的污水樣本，空氣中飄著一股強烈的臭味—對於這個資源拮据的喜馬拉雅山國家來說，這是追蹤冠狀病毒散播情況的一種划算方式。

"When you are limited in the resources that are available for testing and screening, this is a quick and easy way － and a cheaper way － of finding hotspots," said Dibesh Karmacharya, who co-founded Center for Molecular Dynamics Nepal, the NGO leading the research.

「當你篩檢所需資源有限，這是找出熱點的便捷方法，而且比較便宜」，率領這項研究的非政府組織「尼泊爾分子動態中心」共同創辦人卡瑪查亞說。

With some cases asymptomatic, the community-wide nature of the testing, rather than at an individual level, could help pick up the disease in places where it may not appear to be present. （AFP）

由於有些感染病例是無症狀，這種檢測方式涵蓋全社區，而非針對個人，有助於在疫情或許尚未浮現的地方得知病毒蹤跡。（法新社）

新聞辭典

pungent：形容詞，強烈的，刺鼻的；尖銳的（批評）。例句：His actions provoked some fairly pungent criticisms.（他的行動挑起一些相當尖銳的批評。）

cost-effective：形容詞，划算的，有成本效益的。例句：The procedure has been proved to be cost-effective.（這套製程已經證實是有成本效益的。）

pick something up：片語，得知，學會。例句：Kids pick languages up quickly.（小孩子學語言很快。）

