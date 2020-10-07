為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Not wasted： Sewage in Nepal serves as affordable virus warning tool 不浪費：尼泊爾污水當作平價的病毒警示工具

    研究人員穿著防護裝，在加德滿都河水中採集污水樣本，檢驗新冠病毒。（法新社）

    研究人員穿著防護裝，在加德滿都河水中採集污水樣本，檢驗新冠病毒。（法新社）

    2020/10/07 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    A pungent smell hangs in the early morning air as researchers collect samples of sewage dumped into a river in Nepal － a cost-effective way to trace the coronavirus spread for the resource-strapped Himalayan nation.

    研究人員在尼泊爾一條河流採取排放到河中的污水樣本，空氣中飄著一股強烈的臭味—對於這個資源拮据的喜馬拉雅山國家來說，這是追蹤冠狀病毒散播情況的一種划算方式。

    "When you are limited in the resources that are available for testing and screening, this is a quick and easy way － and a cheaper way － of finding hotspots," said Dibesh Karmacharya, who co-founded Center for Molecular Dynamics Nepal, the NGO leading the research.

    「當你篩檢所需資源有限，這是找出熱點的便捷方法，而且比較便宜」，率領這項研究的非政府組織「尼泊爾分子動態中心」共同創辦人卡瑪查亞說。

    With some cases asymptomatic, the community-wide nature of the testing, rather than at an individual level, could help pick up the disease in places where it may not appear to be present. （AFP）

    由於有些感染病例是無症狀，這種檢測方式涵蓋全社區，而非針對個人，有助於在疫情或許尚未浮現的地方得知病毒蹤跡。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    pungent：形容詞，強烈的，刺鼻的；尖銳的（批評）。例句：His actions provoked some fairly pungent criticisms.（他的行動挑起一些相當尖銳的批評。）

    cost-effective：形容詞，划算的，有成本效益的。例句：The procedure has been proved to be cost-effective.（這套製程已經證實是有成本效益的。）

    pick something up：片語，得知，學會。例句：Kids pick languages up quickly.（小孩子學語言很快。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門
    川普確診》白宮美女發言人推特自爆：我確診武漢肺炎了
    2020/10/06 06:44

    川普確診》白宮美女發言人推特自爆：我確診武漢肺炎了

    川普出院！向媒體比讚後返回白宮
    2020/10/06 06:47

    川普出院！向媒體比讚後返回白宮 影片

    台海軍情》強化飛彈防禦能力 國防部採購愛三MSE防空飛彈
    2020/10/06 08:22

    台海軍情》強化飛彈防禦能力 國防部採購愛三MSE防空飛彈

    川普出院返回白宮 宣告將重返「選戰節奏」
    2020/10/06 06:56

    川普出院返回白宮 宣告將重返「選戰節奏」 影片

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播