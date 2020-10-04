《中英對照讀新聞》Moon seeks Germany’s support for selection of WTO chief 世貿組織秘書長選舉 文在寅尋求德國支持

圖為南韓總統文在寅（左）2018年10月間，赴比利時布魯塞爾出席第12屆「亞歐會議」（ASEM）期間，與時任歐盟執委會主席容克（圖中）、歐洲理事會主席圖斯克會談。（歐新社檔案照）

2020/10/04 05:30

◎茅毅

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday asked German Chancellor Angela Merkel to support South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee’s bid to become the leader of the World Trade Organization in the latest diplomatic push to win the top post.

總統文在寅週四請求德國總理梅克爾，支持南韓產業通商資源部長俞明希爭取成為世界貿易組織秘書長。這是南韓旨在贏得此一首長職位的最新外交努力。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Moon said in the about 20-minute phone conversation that Yoo is the best person who can develop and bring back confidence in the world trade body. Merkel told Moon that she thinks Yoo is a qualified candidate who has expertise for the top job of the WTO, according to the presidential office.

文在寅在約20分鐘的通話中表示，俞明希是能夠發展並重拾對此一世界貿易機構信心的最佳人選。根據南韓總統府，梅克爾告訴文在寅，她認為俞是一名合格人選，擁有符合世貿組織首長的專業。

Yoo is competing with candidates from Nigeria, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Britain in the second round of the elimination process. In the second round, three out of five candidates will be removed, leaving just two runners in the third and final stage.

俞明希正在第2輪的淘汰程序中，和來自奈及利亞、肯亞、沙烏地阿拉伯與英國的人選競爭。在第2輪中，5名候選人裡將有3人被淘汰，使第3輪也是最後一輪時，僅剩2名參選人。

新聞辭典

bid：名詞、動詞，出價、投標、爭取、競爭。例句：His bid for re-election was not successful.（他爭取連任的努力沒成功。）

expertise：名詞，專長、專業技能、專門技術（知識）。例句：He has considerable expertise in history.（他在歷史研究上有很深的造詣。）

elimination：名詞，淘汰、排（消）除。例句：We found the answer by a process of elimination.（我們用排除法得到答案。）

