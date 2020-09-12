《中英對照讀新聞》Japan sushi chef using bodybuilder delivery to boost sales amidst pandemic 日本壽司大廚在疫情中利用健美運動員送餐來提升銷量

2019冠狀病毒疾病疫情影響全球餐飲業甚鉅。圖為美國佛羅里達州邁阿密─戴德郡一家壽司店上月31日等待內用客戶上門。（路透檔案照）

2020/09/12 05:30

◎周虹汶

A sushi restaurant in central Japan is trying to boost sluggish demand during the coronavirus pandemic by sending shirtless bodybuilders to deliver food to its customers.

藉由派出打赤膊的健美運動員向客戶外送食物，日本中部一間壽司餐廳正試圖振興冠狀病毒大流行期間的疲軟需求。

The service dubbed “Delivery Macho”, was established by 41-year-old Imazushi chef Masanori Sugiura who is also a competition bodybuilder.

這項服務取名為「外送猛男」，由41歲的「今壽司」大廚杉浦正典創立，他也是個健美選手。

Sugiura has recruited his friends who worked at fitness gyms to work as sushi delivery staff, as they were out of work during the pandemic.

杉浦把之前在健身房工作的友人找來當壽司外送員，因為他們在疾病大流行期間沒有工作。

The only condition is that customers need to order a minimum of 7000 yen to get a taste of the delivery macho.

惟一條件是顧客需至少點餐7000日圓，才能一嚐外送猛男滋味。

The promotion has been a sensation on Twitter, and Sugiura receives up to 10 orders a day with monthly earnings from the service of about 1.5 million yen. （Reuters）

此一推銷活動在推特上造成轟動，杉浦一天至少接到10張訂單，這項服務賺得月收約150萬日圓。（路透）

新聞辭典

amidst：介係詞，指在…之中，與amid同義。例句：John looked for his friend amidst the crowd.（約翰在人群中尋找他的朋友。）

sluggish：形容詞，指行動緩慢的、遲緩的。例句：The housing market has been very sluggish recently.（最近房地產市場很蕭條。）

sensation：名詞，指感覺、轟動的事件。例句：He became an overnight sensation.（他一夕成名。）

