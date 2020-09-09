《中英對照讀新聞》Taiwanese laundry-modelling grandparents are surprise Instagram hit 台灣的洗衣店走秀爺奶無心插柳成網紅

萬吉與秀娥成了IG網紅。（取自IG「萬秀的洗衣店」https://www.instagram.com/wantshowasyoung/）

2020-09-09 05:30:00

◎管淑平

"I never would’ve thought at my age so many people would want to look at pictures of me," says 84-year-old Hsu Hsiu-e.

「我從來不會想到，在我這年紀，有這麼多人會想看我的照片」，84歲的許秀娥說。

請繼續往下閱讀...

For 70 years, she and her husband, Chang Wan-ji, 83, have been quietly washing the clothes of the people in Houli District, Taichung City, in central Taiwan. Over the decades, hundreds of pieces of clothing have piled up that customers had neglected to pick up.

她和丈夫、83歲的張萬吉在台灣中部台中市后里區經營洗衣店，默默地為人洗衣70年，這數十年來累積了數百件客人遺漏沒取走的衣服。

Recently their grandson, Reef Chang, convinced them to have fun by modelling the abandoned clothes and posting the pictures on Instagram.

最近，孫子張瑞夫說服他們穿上這些被遺棄的衣服，拍照上傳到Instagram，開心一下。

"Their business is not always busy. They would doze off in the shop and their spirits weren’t high. So I thought since our family has these clothes, I can remind people to pick up their clothes, and remind my grandparents their life can still be great even in old age," he told the BBC.

「他們的生意不是常常很忙，會在店裡打瞌睡，精神也不好。所以我想，既然我們家有這些衣服，我可以提醒大家記得取衣服，也提醒我阿公阿嬤，就算老了，他們的人生還是能很棒」，他向英國廣播公司（BBC）說。

新聞辭典

model：動詞，當模特兒，展示。例句：She is modelling our new design.（她正在為我們的新設計擔任模特兒展示。）

pile something up：動詞，累積，把某物堆起來。例句：My work just keep on piling up.（我的工作愈積愈多。）

doze off：動詞，打瞌睡，恍神。例句：He always dozes off in class.（他上課總是打瞌睡。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法