中英對照讀新聞》KFC drops Finger Lickin’ Good slogan 肯德基拿掉「吮指美味」標語

由於武漢肺炎疫情，肯德基的知名廣告標語「吮指美味」被暫時下架。（路透檔案照）

2020-09-08 05:30:00

◎黃靖媗

Global fast food giant KFC says it is halting its "Finger Lickin’ Good" slogan given the current hygiene advice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

國際速食巨擘肯德基表示，它正停用「吮指美味」標語，考量現在因為武漢肺炎大流行而制定的衛生建議。

請繼續往下閱讀...

"We find ourselves in a unique situation - having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment," the company said.

「我們發現自己在一個獨特的狀況中，有個不太符合現在環境的標誌性標語」，該公司表示。

The company revealed its new look through a YouTube video, showing the slogan pixelated on posters and its food "buckets", saying： "That thing we always say? Ignore it. For now."

該公司透過YouTube影片公開它的新包裝，印製在海報與「食物桶」上的標語說，「我們總是說的話？忽略它。現在」。

Some people commented on social media the slogan was not a health hazard as you were already eating with your own hands.

有些人在社群媒體上評論，認為在你已經用自己的雙手進食的時候，這個標語不算是健康危害。

In March, the Advertising Standards Authority received 163 complaints about a KFC TV advert which featured people licking their fingers.

3月間，廣告標準局就接到163封投訴，針對肯德基以人們吸吮他們的手指為特色的電視廣告。

新聞辭典

halt：動詞，停止、停用。例句：Production of the factory was halted temporarily because of the pandemic.（由於疫情大流行，這間工廠的生產被暫時停工。）

iconic：形容詞，標誌性的、出名的。例句：William Shakespeare is one of the most iconic writers in the UK.（威廉．莎士比亞是英國最具標誌性的作家之一。）

feature：動詞，以…為特色。例句：The movie features the original screenplay.（這部電影以原創劇本為特色。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法