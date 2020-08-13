中英對照讀新聞》Friends share Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise 信守1992年的約定 好友平分威力球頭彩獎金

美國一名男子中了頭彩後，信守承諾與好友平分獎金。（取自網路）

2020-08-13 05:30:00

◎孫宇青

Friends Tom Cook and Joseph Feeney from western Winconsin shook hands in 1992 and promised that if either one of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the money.

來自（美國）威斯康辛州西部的一對好友湯姆．庫克和喬瑟夫．菲尼，曾在1992年握手許諾，只要他們其中1人贏得威力球頭獎，就要平分獎金。

That promise came to fruition in June when Cook bought the winning ticket for a $22 million jackpot. When Cook called to tell his friend the good news, Feeney couldn’t quite believe it.

這個承諾在6月兌現了，因為庫克買的彩券中了2200萬美元（逾6.54億台幣）頭獎。當庫克打電話告訴好友好消息，菲尼簡直不敢置信。

Cook retired after hitting the jackpot while Feeney was already retired. Neither has any extravagant plans for the winnings but are looking forward to enjoying more family time.

庫克在中獎後退休，菲尼則是早已退休。兩人都對獎金沒有奢侈的規劃，但都期盼多多享受家庭時光。

"We can pursue what we feel comfortable with. I can’t think of a better way to retire," Cook said. The pair said they’re looking forward to some traveling.

庫克說：「我們可以追求讓自己感到怡然自得的事情。我想不到比這更棒的退休理由。」這對哥倆好表示，他們期待出去旅行。

The men chose the cash option of about $16.7 million, leaving each with nearly $5.7 million after taxes are paid.（AP）

他們選擇現金方案，拿到約1670萬美元，在扣除稅款後，每人獲得將近570萬美元（逾1.69億台幣）。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

fruition：名詞，實現。例句：Their efforts finally brought the gymnasium to fruition.（在他們的努力下，健身房終於落成。）

hit the jackpot：慣用片語，中頭獎；獲得極大成功。例句：His shop hit the jackpot with genuine bubble milk tea.（他的店靠著貨真價實的珍珠奶茶發大財。）

extravagant：形容詞，奢侈的。例句：It is too extravagant to buy imported fruits for the party.（為這場派對買進口水果太奢侈了。）

