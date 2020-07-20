中英對照讀新聞》View mask refusers like drink drivers：leading scientist 頂尖科學家：不戴口罩視同酒駕

武漢肺炎疫情延燒之際，英國科學家認為，不戴口罩者應視同酒駕。（示意圖，美聯社）

2020-07-20 05:30:00

◎陳成良

People who refuse to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic should be stigmatised the same as drink drivers, the president of the Royal Society has said.

英國皇家學會會長表示，在冠狀病毒大流行期間還拒絕戴口罩的人，應該承受和酒駕一樣的羞辱。

The comments from Venki Ramakrishnan come as two new peer-reviewed studies showed how wearing face coverings may help significantly reduce the spread of viruses such as COVID-19.

拉瑪克里斯南發表上述評論的同時，又有兩篇經過同儕評審的最新研究顯示，戴口罩可能有助於顯著抑制 「武漢肺炎」（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）這類病毒的散播。

"It used to be quite normal to have quite a few drinks and drive home, and it also used to be normal to drive without seatbelts," Ramakrishnan wrote in a comment article.

拉瑪克里斯南在一篇評論文章中寫道：「小酌一番後開車返家曾經是很正常的事，以前開車不繫安全帶也算常態。」

"Today both of those would be considered antisocial, and not wearing face coverings in public should be regarded in the same way."

「時至今日，這兩類行徑都會被視為反社會行為，在公共場合不戴口罩也應被同樣看待。」

Ramakrishnan stressed how masks are only genuinely effective if worn by most people.

拉瑪克里斯南強調，唯有多數人都佩戴，口罩才能真正有效防疫。

"If all of us wear one, we protect each other and thereby ourselves, reducing transmission," he said.

他說：「如果我們全都戴上口罩，我們就能保護彼此和自己，降低傳染。」

新聞辭典

stigmatise︰動詞，給…帶來恥辱、污名化。例句︰His past record stigmatised his parents.（他過往的經歷讓他的父母蒙羞。）

antisocial ：形容詞，反社會的；對社會有害的；危害公共利益的。例句：Increasingly, smoking is regarded as an antisocial habit.（愈來愈多人將吸菸視為危害公共利益的惡習。）

genuinely ：副詞，真正地；誠實地；由衷地。例句：He was genuinely apologetic about his mistake.（他對自己的錯誤由衷地感到慚愧。）

