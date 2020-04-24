中英對照讀新聞》Trump’s sarcastic response to Mitt Romney’ negative test for coronavirus follows years of bad blood 多年失和 川普嘲諷回應羅尼的新冠病毒檢測結果為陰性

美國總統川普（左）日前發推文諷刺死對頭猶他州國會參議員羅尼（右）的新冠病毒檢驗結果呈陰性。圖為川普在2016年11月當選總統後為面試新內閣人選於新澤西州的高球場接見羅尼。（路透檔案照）

2020-04-24 05:30:00

◎張沛元

For a famously mild-mannered man whose worst cuss words are G-rated throwbacks like "golly," Mitt Romney has a way of getting under President Trump’s skin.

就一個以溫和出名、最難聽的罵人話是「golly」（避諱稱God的說法）之類的普級（G級）懷舊用語的人而言，羅尼總是有辦法讓川普總統不爽。

請繼續往下閱讀...

This time, the Republican senator from Utah did it by announcing a bit of good news amid the welter of scary developments during the pandemic：He has tested negative for the coronavirus.

這回，這位代表猶他州的共和黨籍國會參議員惹毛川普的方式，是在（武漢肺炎）大流行的可怕混亂發展中，宣布了一丁點好消息：他的新冠病毒檢驗結果呈陰性。

"This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot!"

「這真是個天大的好消息！我高興到難以用言語表達，」川普週三一早在推文中寫道。「他也許是個很糟糕的總統候選人，甚至是個更糟糕的美國國會參議員，但他再怎麼說，名義上還是共和黨人（RINO：Republican In Name Only ，諷刺立場不夠保守、宛如純掛名的共和黨人），我很喜歡他！」

The bad blood between Trump and Romney dates at least to 2012, when Trump said the election was Republicans’ to lose and then blamed Romney for doing just that.

川普與羅尼之間的嫌隙，至少可以追溯到2012年，當時川普說，共和黨會贏得大選，但稍後又把敗選怪罪到（該年的共和黨總統候選人）羅尼頭上。

Romney shrugged off the critique, but his low opinion of Trump seemed to harden.

羅尼對此批評不屑一顧，但看似更加看不起川普了。

新聞辭典

get under someone’s skin：慣用語，惹某人生氣、讓某人不爽。例句：Manspreading really gets under my skin － People doing that are selfish.（我很不爽在大眾運輸座位上兩腿開開佔空間的人——這種人很自私。）

shrug off：慣用語，聳肩以示對某事不屑一顧或懶得理睬。

所有格代名詞 to lose：慣用語，指某人勝券在握、終將獲勝。例句：No matter how hard you try, the championship is not yours to lose.（無論你多努力，冠軍也不會是你的。）

