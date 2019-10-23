《中英對照讀新聞》Stroking cats and dogs for just ten minutes can ’significantly’ reduce anxiety摸貓摸狗可減壓 10分鐘明顯見效

2019-10-23

◎陳成良

Scientists have proved that petting cats and dogs for just ten minutes is an effective way to reduce stress levels.

科學家已證明，摸摸貓狗是一種減輕壓力的有效方式，而且只需10分鐘即可見效。

Scientists showed that the general well-being of students improves quickly, with even those who are highly stressed showing ’significant’ reduction in cortisol levels - a chemical produced by our bodies in times of stress.

科學家指出，（在摸摸貓狗後）學生們的整體幸福感都迅速改善，就連壓力很大的人，皮質醇濃度也「顯著」下降。皮質醇是人體在感受到壓力時分泌的化學物質。

Many universities have adopted ’Pet Your Stress Away’ programs where students can interact with cats or dogs and it appears to be paying dividends now.

許多大學都已推行「寵走你的壓力」計畫，讓學生們可以和貓或狗互動，現在似乎收到良好效果。

The research, conducted by Washington State University, shows that pets improve students’ moods and their presence has stress-relieving physiological benefits.

華盛頓州立大學所做的這項研究顯示，寵物可以改善學生的情緒，牠們的出現可以帶來紓解壓力的生理效果。

新聞辭典

pet：當名詞，是寵物；當動詞時，是指撫摸，特別是指對寵物或小孩。例句：The mother petted her child who just fell down.（這位媽媽摸摸她跌倒的小孩。）

pay dividends：片語，產生效益。例句：I’m sure that new idea will pay dividends some day.（我相信那個新觀念總有一天會發揮作用。）

physiological：形容詞，生理學的，生理的。例句：He bought a physiological book.（他買了一本生理學方面的書。）

