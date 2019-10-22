《中英對照讀新聞》Dutch police discover family locked away for years on farm 荷蘭警察發現一家人被關在農場數年

2019-10-22

◎黃靖媗

Dutch police acting on a tip-off discovered six young adult siblings who had apparently spent years locked away in a secret room in an isolated farmhouse, local broadcasters reported.

當地媒體報導，荷蘭警察獲報發現6名正值青年的手足，似乎被關在一個偏僻農舍內的秘密房間多年。

The six, aged 16 to 25, lived with their 58-year-old father near Ruinerwold, a village in the northern province of Drenthe, and had no contact with the outside world, RTV Drenthe reported.

據「RTV Drenthe」報導，這6人的年齡介於16歲至25歲，他們與58歲的父親一起生活在荷蘭東北部德倫特省的小村莊魯那沃爾德，和外界毫無聯繫。

An employee at a local cafe told RTV Drenthe one of the family members, a 25-year-old man, had come in looking scruffy and bewildered with long hair and said he had not been outside for nine years.

當地一名咖啡館員工告訴RTV Drenthe，家庭成員之一、外表邋遢的25歲長髮男子，當時一臉困惑地走進咖啡館，並表示他已經9年沒出過門。

A police statement on Twitter said officers searched the farm after being tipped off.

警方透過「推特」發表聲明表示，警察在獲報後搜索農舍。

"The owner of the premises did not want to cooperate so was detained," police spokeswoman Natalie Schubart told broadcaster RTL. She said six family members were being cared for after being found in a "closed-off space".

警方發言人娜塔莉．舒伯特告訴「RTL」電視台，「屋主不願配合，所以遭到拘留」。她說，6名家庭成員在一處密閉空間被找到後，已獲得照顧。

新聞辭典

Discover：動詞，發現。例句：Biologists discovered a new species which are mammals. （生物學家發現屬於哺乳類動物的新物種。）

Isolated：形容詞，孤獨的、偏遠的、隔絕的。例句：The billionaire bought a isolated island for his girlfriend. （這位億萬富豪買了一座孤島給他的女朋友。）

Detain：動詞，拘留。例句：Those protesters were detained by the police.（這些抗議者遭警方拘留。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法