《中英對照讀新聞》First-ever Diamond Within a Diamond Found in Russia 俄羅斯挖到前所未見的鑽石套鑽石

2019-10-14

◎劉宜庭

It was a gem of a find. A diamond that was recently extracted from a mine in Yakutia, Russia, had a surprise lurking inside：a tiny, second diamond.

實在是尋獲至寶。一顆最近在俄羅斯雅庫提亞一處礦場開採到的鑽石，裡面藏了個驚喜：超小的第二顆鑽石。

The outer diamond measured about 0.2 inches （4.8 millimeters）long, while the wee stowaway spanned about 0.08 inches（2 mm）long and weighed about 0.0001 ounces（0.004 grams）. The hidden gem rattled around inside an air pocket at the heart of the larger stone, and Russian experts who examined the peculiar double gem declared it the only known example of a diamond with another diamond inside it, according to a statement.

這顆鑽石外部的測量長度約0.2英寸（4.8毫米），包藏其內的小鑽石長度約0.08英寸（2毫米）、重量約0.0001盎司（0.004公克）。藏著的寶石在較大寶石中心位置的空氣袋內乒乓作響，檢查過這顆稀有雙重寶石的俄羅斯專家宣稱，這是迄今已知、唯一內部包藏鑽石的鑽石，根據一份聲明。

According to the statement, scientists believe the diamond to be around 800 million years old and suspect that either the smaller diamond formed first and was surrounded by the larger diamond or a layer of crystal.

根據這份聲明，科學家認為這顆鑽石約在8億年前生成，他們猜測兩顆鑽石中較小的那顆首先形成，然後才被較大的鑽石或結晶層包裹住。

This unusual diamond-in-a-diamond drew comparisons to a traditional Russian toy called a matryoshka doll, in which successively smaller wooden dolls are nested inside bigger dolls.

這顆不尋常的「鑽石套鑽石」可與一種被稱為「俄羅斯套娃」的傳統俄羅斯玩具相比較，該玩具係由較小的木頭娃娃嵌套進較大的娃娃內，依序組合而成。

新聞辭典

gem：名詞，寶石。例句：The perplexing gem weighs just 0.124 grams.（這顆複雜的寶石僅0.124公克重。）

diamond：名詞，鑽石。例句：All of diamonds are thought to be brought up to the surface during an explosive type of deep-rooted volcanic eruption.（所有鑽石都被認為是在深層火山爆裂性噴發期間被帶至地表。）

stowaway：名詞，偷渡者、偷渡客。例句：Almost all aircraft stowaways are male.（幾乎所有航空偷渡客都是男性。）

