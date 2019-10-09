中英對照讀新聞》Teacher sparks controversy for making students wear cardboard boxes to deter cheating on exam 老師讓學生戴上紙箱防作弊 引發爭議

2019-10-09

◎陳成良

A Mexican teacher has come under fire for making high-school students wear cardboard boxes on their heads to block their peripheral vision and prevent them from copying on an exam.

一名墨西哥老師因為讓高中生頭上戴著紙箱，遮蔽他們的周邊視力，以阻止他們在考試中抄襲而受到抨擊。

Luis Juárez Texis, the director of Campus 01 "El Sabinal" at the College of Bachelors, in the Mexican state of Tlaxcala, has been accused of humiliating and breaking the basic human rights of his students, after a photo of him overseeing an exam where the students wore cardboard boxes on their heads went viral online. The students’ parents shared the photo on social media and issued a public statement asking educational authorities in Mexico to dismiss Texis.

路易斯‧華雷斯‧泰克西斯是墨西哥特拉斯卡拉州學士學院第一校區「薩比納爾」的主任。他監考時學生們頭戴紙箱的一張照片在網路上瘋傳後，他被指責羞辱並侵犯學生的基本人權。這些學生的父母在社群媒體上分享這張照片，並發表一份公開聲明，要求墨西哥教育當局解僱泰克西斯。

The photo of the students wearing cardboard boxes with cut-out eye holes that only allowed them to see in front without turning their heads was shared thousands of times since last week and was eventually picked up by mainstream media as well. However, instead of condemning the teacher, most users congratulated him for finding an effective way to prevent cheating.

上週以來，學生們戴著有切口眼孔的紙箱，只讓他們能夠看到前面而不會轉頭的照片，已被分享數千次，最後連主流媒體也跟進報導。然而，大多數用戶不是譴責老師，而是祝賀他找到防止作弊的有效方法。

新聞辭典

come under fire：慣用語，遭受批評。例句：The government has come under fire for its decision to close the power plant.（政府因其關閉電廠的決定而遭受批評。）

peripheral：形容詞，次要的、附帶的、周邊的。例句：We dealt with the peripheral aspects of a cost reduction program.（我們談到降低成本計畫的一些外圍問題。）

go viral：慣用語，viral是virus（病毒）的形容詞，go viral（一般常用過去式的went viral，或完成式的has/have gone viral），意指「如病毒般瘋狂散播」，即「爆紅」、「被瘋狂轉載」之意。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法