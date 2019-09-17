中英對照讀新聞》South Korea demands Olympic officials ban Japan’s "Rising Sun" flag 南韓要求奧運官員禁止日本的「旭日」旗

2019-09-17

◎陳正健

South Korea on Wednesday formally asked the International Olympic Committee to ban Japan’s "Rising Sun" flag from next year’s Tokyo Olympics, comparing it to the Nazi swastika.

南韓週三正式要求國際奧委會，在明年東京奧運會禁止日本的「旭日」旗，將其比為納粹的卐字標誌。

South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has written to the IOC to express its "disappointment" over Tokyo’s organizing committee’s decision to allow the flag. Many South Koreans see the flag as a symbol of Japan’s World War II aggression.

南韓文化體育觀光部已致函國際奧委會，對東京主辦委員會允許該旗幟的決定表達不滿。許多南韓人民視此旗幟為日本在第2次世界大戰的侵略象徵。

The ministry pointed out that the "Rising Sun" flag, hoisted during Japan’s invasion of Asian countries starting in the late 19th century, is a symbol of Japan’s militarism and imperialism, and it continues to be used by extreme right-wing organizations in xenophobic demonstrations.

該部指出，「旭日」旗曾在19世紀末日本侵略亞洲國家期間升起，是日本軍國主義與帝國主義的象徵，仍被極右翼組織在仇外示威時繼續使用。

Tokyo 2020 organizers said in a statement earlier that the flag itself is not considered to be a political statement, so it is not viewed as a prohibited item.

此前，東京2020奧運主辦單位已在聲明中表示，該旗幟本身並未被當成政治表態，因此未被視為禁止物件。

新聞辭典

swastika：名詞，萬字飾（納粹通常為右旋卐，佛教通常為左旋卍）。例句：John has a swastika tattoo on his shoulder.（約翰肩膀上有一個萬字刺青。）

hoist：動詞，抬起，升起，吊起。例句：The nurses hoisted the patient onto the operating table.（護士們抬起該患者放在手術台上。）

militarism：名詞，軍國主義。例句：Militarism is a belief that a nation should use a strong military to expand its interests.（軍國主義是國家應使用強大軍力擴張利益的信仰。）

