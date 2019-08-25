《中英對照讀新聞》Foreign ministers of Korea, Japan fail to mend fences－韓、日外長未能冰釋前嫌

2019-08-25

◎茅毅

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, met for 35 minutes on the sidelines of a trilateral meeting with their Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Gubei Water Town near Beijing.

南韓外長康京和與日本外務大臣河野太郎，在北京附近的古北水鎮舉行的一場三方會議場邊，會晤35分鐘。

Kang strongly urged Kono to retract the country’s decision to remove South Korea from its "whitelist" of countries with fast-track trade status. Kono said he hoped the Korean government would pay attention to the safety of Japanese people in Korea.

康京和強烈呼籲河野撤回日本將南韓移出擁有快速出口貿易地位國家組成的「白名單」的決定。河野則表示，他希望南韓政府要注意南韓境內日本僑民的安全。

In a trilateral meeting where the three ministers gathered, Kang stressed that cooperation among the three nations should not be shaken by bilateral relations. "East Asia has a responsibility for global stability and prosperity," Kono said, noting that the economies of the three countries combined account for over 25 percent of the world’s gross domestic product.

康京和在三國外長參加的一場三方會議中強調，中、日、韓三國的合作，不應被雙邊關係削弱。河野亦指出，「東亞對全球的穩定和繁榮負有責任」。他還提到，在全球的國內生產毛額中，三國的經濟總共就佔了超過25％。

《新聞辭典》

trilateral：形容詞，涉及三方的、有三個邊的。例句：A trilateral summit was planned for the following month.（一場三方峰會計畫在接下來的一個月舉行。）

retract：動詞，撤銷（回）、收回、縮回去、收起來。例句：She retracted her allegations.（她收回了她之前的指控。）

fast-track/fast track：名詞，快車道（快速通道）、快速成功之路、平步青雲之道。例句：Lee is on the fast track to success.（李平步青雲，邁向成功。）

