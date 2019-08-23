《中英對照讀新聞》Elizabeth Warren met her look-alike at a rally. Can you tell them apart? 伊麗莎白．華倫在集會上見到撞臉者。你能分辨出誰是誰嗎？

2019-08-23

◎張沛元

No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you.

不，你的眼睛沒耍你。

One of the women pictured is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the 70-year-old Massachusetts Democrat with presidential aspirations. The person shaking her hand is Stephanie Oyen－a Minnesota native whose resemblance to Warren is so uncanny, fans mistakenly clamored for selfies with her during the senator’s Monday night rally.

照片中的女性之一，是70歲、懷抱（美國）總統夢的麻薩諸塞州民主黨參議員伊麗莎白．華倫。跟她（華倫）握手的是明尼蘇達州當地人史蒂芬妮．歐延，她長得跟華倫出奇地像，以致在華倫週一晚間的造勢集會上被粉絲誤認，爭相要求與她自拍合照。

If you haven’t figured it out by now, Oyen is standing on the left. She figured her old Halloween costume－a blue blazer and clear glasses to mirror Warren’s signature look－would "get a little laugh here and there" at Macalester College, where the senator was set to make her first campaign stop in the state.

如果你現在還沒認出誰是誰，站在左邊的是歐延。歐延以為她那一身過去在萬聖節時模仿華倫招牌外型的藍外套與平光眼鏡的裝扮，能讓她在華倫於明州麥卡利斯特學院舉行的首場競選活動上，「得到些許笑聲」。

Oyen arrived about 20 minutes before Warren and began to sift through a crowd so large it forced organizers to move the event outdoors. As she scoped out a seat near the front, one person’s misguided comment triggered instant pandemonium："Oh my god, there she is!"

歐延比華倫早到20分鐘，開始設法通過多到迫使主辦單位將活動移至戶外進行的洶湧人潮。當她注意到前方不遠處有個座位時，某人的誤導式發言讓群眾立即沸騰：「我的天啊，她（華倫）在這裡！」

新聞辭典

tell apart：慣用語，分辨，區分。例句：The twin girls looked so much alike that even their mother almost couldn’t tell them apart.（這對雙胞胎女孩長得超像，連她們的媽媽都幾乎分辨不出誰是誰。）

play a trick/joke/prank on someone：慣用語，迷惑，捉弄。例句：I thought I saw something - my eyes must have been playing tricks on me.（我以為我看到了什麼—我一定是被我的眼睛給耍了。）

clamor for （something）：慣用語，大聲、吵鬧地要求。

