中英對照讀新聞》This baby was born on 7-Eleven Day at 7:11 pm, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces 這個寶寶生於小七日晚上7點11分，體重7磅11盎司

2019-07-19

◎張沛元

7-Eleven Day typically means free Slurpees for everyone, but this year’s celebration turned out more special than usual for one Missouri family.

小七日通常意味可以免費喝思樂冰，但對（美國）密蘇里州的這家人來說，今年的小七日慶祝活動比平常來得更特別。

Rachel Langford of St. Louis gave birth to a baby girl on July 11 － yes, 7/11.

聖路易市的瑞秋．蘭格福德在7月11日，沒錯，就是小七日，生下一名女嬰。

That’s not all, baby J’Aime Brown was born at 7:11 pm, weighing seven pounds and 11 ounces.

但這還沒完。小女嬰潔米．布朗生於晚間7點11分，體重7磅11盎司。

Langford, who also has a six-year-old son, told CNN she kept on seeing the numbers 7 and 11 during her pregnancy, but didn’t think it meant anything.

還有一個6歲大的兒子的蘭格福德告訴有線電視新聞網，她在懷孕期間不斷看到7與11這兩個數字，但當時並不覺得這有什麼特殊意涵。

"I thought it was weird at first, and I didn’t know that (the numbers) meant so much," she said. "A lot of the times (during the pregnancy) I would look at the clock and it was 7:11."

「我一開始是覺得怪怪的，當時並不知道這（些數字）意義重大，」她說。「我（在懷孕期間）有好多次看向時鐘時，（鐘上的）時間是7點11分。」

Although a bit "freaked out," both mom and baby are doing well.

雖然有點「嚇到」，但母女均安。

新聞辭典》

give birth to：慣用語，生產。

keep on doing something：慣用語，持續（做某事）。例句：The teenage girl keeps on nagging and begging her mother for a new mobile phone.（那名少女一直碎念求她媽買新手機給她。）

freak out：俚語，指突然感到極度驚訝、心煩意亂、憤怒或困惑。例句：Stop it! You are freaking me out.（住手！我被你嚇到了。）

