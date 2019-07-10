中英對照讀新聞》Man smuggles month-old leopard cub on plane to India 男子在飛往印度的班機上走私1個月大的幼豹

2019-07-10

◎魏國金

A passenger who smuggled a month-old leopard cub in hand luggage on a flight from Bangkok to Chennai has been arrested, Indian authorities said.

1名在1架從（泰國）曼谷飛往（印度）清奈的班機上，以手提行李走私1個月大幼豹的男子落網，印度當局指出。

The cub, weighing just over one kilogram, was found in a plastic grocery basket hidden inside a bag after the passenger arrived in India on the Thai Airways flight.

在該名乘客搭乘泰國航空班機抵達印度後，這隻稍微重逾1公斤的幼豹，被發現藏在1個手提包內的塑膠雜貨籃中。

Officials said they grew suspicious after hearing sounds coming from the bag, and stopped the passenger as he tried to rush out of the terminal.

官員說，在聽到手提包內傳出聲音後，他們起疑，並在他試圖衝出航廈時阻擋他。

"He was evasive in his replies so his baggage was opened for further examination," an official at the airport said. "The animal was in a state of shock and was making trill sounds and appeared to be weak," he said.

「他在回覆問題時閃爍其詞，因此我們打開他的行李做進一步檢驗，」機場官員說。「這隻動物處於驚嚇狀態，發出顫抖聲音，顯得孱弱，」他說。

Leopards are found across the Asian continent but are highly vulnerable, with their population declining because of habitat loss and poaching for the illegal trade of skins and body parts.

豹在亞洲大陸各地現蹤，但極為弱勢，由於棲地流失及非法交易其毛皮與身體部位而進行的盜獵活動，牠們的數量逐漸減少。

They are an endangered species in India － with official estimates saying there are between 12,000 and 140,000 in total － and smuggling them in or out of the country is illegal.

牠們在印度是瀕危物種—官方估計，其總數在1萬2000頭至14萬頭之間—而走私進出該國都是非法。

新聞辭典

rush out：片語，衝出。例句：He rushed out the room.（他衝出房間。）

evasive：形容詞，迴避的、閃爍其詞的。例句：He gave evasive answers to her questions.（他含糊其詞地回答她的問題。）

poach：動詞，偷獵、偷捕。例如：poach for salmon（偷捕鮭魚）。

